Eagles-Jaguars inactives: Trey Sermon will make his Philly debut, Jacksonville missing WR2

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The following five Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Avonte Maddox, Boston Scott, Ian Book, Josh Sills, Janarius Robinson, and Reed Blankenship.

Maddox and Scott were ruled OUT on the final injury report.

Trey Sermon is ACTIVE for the first time since joining the Eagles. He figures to be the third running back behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.

Andre Chachere is active for the first time all season after being temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Avonte Maddox - Injury.

RB Boston Scott - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string QB.

OL Josh Sills - Ninth offensive lineman.

DE Janarius Robinson - Fourth defensive end.

S Reed Blankenship - Fourth safety.

Jacksonville Jaguars Inactive List

Zay Jones is INACTIVE after being ruled questionable on the final injury report. It was previously reported on Sunday morning that Jones would be active. Turns out that was wrong. Bad news for the Jags, good news for Philly. Jones is the Jags’ clear WR2 behind Christian Kirk.

Starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin is ACTIVE after being ruled questionable to play.

WR Zay Jones

WR Kendric Pryor

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyree Gillespie

CB Montaric Brown

LB K’Lavon Chaisson

OL Cole Van Lanen