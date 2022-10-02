Eagles vs. Jaguars Week 4 game preview and predictions

As an interconference matchup set for a 1:00 PM kickoff, Philadelphia Eagles versus Jacksonville Jaguars hardly has all the makings of a big game feel.

But those invested in these teams know it’s a big game.

Fans from both sides are feeling great entering this matchup. The latest SB Nation Reacts polling data reveals that the Eagles and Jags finished with high confidence ratings:

There’s obviously every reason to feel good about the Eagles. At 3-0, they’re the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team. They have a strong contender for NFL MVP in Jalen Hurts. The defense has tightened up while creating sacks and turnovers. The biggest concerns about the Birds (slow second halves, special teams) feel like nitpicks.

The Jags are surprisingly inspiring as well. They’ve blown out their last two opponents, the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers. Trevor Lawrence is playing at a high level. Their defense features young playmakers such as Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, and Josh Allen.

Oh, and the Jags employ a pretty good head coach who isn’t afraid to get aggressive. You may have heard of him?

Doug Pederson is absolutely going to have the Jags bringing their A-game in this one. We’ll have to see how the Eagles handle potentially getting punched in the mouth.

Ultimately, the Birds should have enough talent to win this game. Though the Jags are a good team, they might be a little overrated right now. I mean, they lost to the Washington Commanders. Their blowout win over the Chargers also came when LA was missing, like, literally all of their best players (except Justin Herbert, who was merely trying to throw with a significant rib injury).

As 6.5-point home favorites, the Eagles are expected to not only win but do it rather decisively. The thinking here is the Birds don’t really need to score style points in this matchup. Just find a way to get to 4-0.

For more, check out BGN’s weekly NFL game predictions and NFL picks against the spread.

My predictions:

Score prediction: 28 to 24, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins all score touchdowns. (The three Batmans.)

