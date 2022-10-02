NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 4 Games

Before the fourth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 4 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks WITHOUT regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings.

My overall record so far is 25-22-1. The BGN community is slightly behind at 23-23-1.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring RJ Ochoa, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, and me.

NFL WEEK 4 GAMES

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-6.5): The Jags are probably the biggest test for the Eagles yet. This isn’t the same team that finished with the No. 1 overall pick the last two years. Doug Pederson has the Jags as the second-ranked team in terms of both point differential and DVOA. Pederson’s players are going to be fighting hard for him as he looks for revenge against his former team. It’s going to be a close game. That said, the Eagles are still the superior side. No one has been able to slow Jalen Hurts thus far and he should be able to have success against a Jags secondary that isn’t airtight. PICK: Jaguars +6.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jaguars +6.5

Eagles -6.5 vote view results 40% Jaguars +6.5 (39 votes)

59% Eagles -6.5 (57 votes) 96 votes total Vote Now

Check out Bleeding Green Nation’s special same game parlay special on DraftKings Sportbook this week:

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3.5) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: How are the Vikings not favored by more? Even if you think Andy Dalton is an upgrade, which he might not be, the Saints are still missing Michael Thomas. And potentially Alvin Kamara as well. The Saints don’t even have true home field advantage here with this game taking place in London. PICK: Vikings -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Vikings -3.5

Saints +3.5 vote view results 91% Vikings -3.5 (52 votes)

8% Saints +3.5 (5 votes) 57 votes total Vote Now

BUFFALO BILLS (-3) at BALTIMORE RAVENS: Lamar Jackson is red hot and the Bills’ secondary is still banged up. Buffalo may be loaded but Baltimore isn’t getting enough respect here. PICK: Ravens +3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bills -3

Ravens +3 vote view results 58% Bills -3 (33 votes)

41% Ravens +3 (23 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

TENNESSEE TITANS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-3.5): The Colts beating KC last week was less about Indy being back as much as it was their opponent blowing the game. The Titans had the Colts’ number last year and that will continue in this spot. Or at least it’ll be a pretty close game in the end. PICK: Titans +3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Titans +3.5

Colts -3.5 vote view results 57% Titans +3.5 (30 votes)

42% Colts -3.5 (22 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

CHICAGO BEARS at NEW YORK GIANTS (-2.5): Gross. Not a game you should want to be betting. But if you simply must, well, go with the Giants. There’s just no way you can feel good about yourself after relying on Justin Fields to come through for you. He’s taking sacks like David Carr. He’s being trusted to pass the ball at the same rate that Tim Tebow was. Truly dreadful. PICK: Giants -2.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Bears +2.5

Giants -2.5 vote view results 38% Bears +2.5 (19 votes)

62% Giants -2.5 (31 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at DALLAS COWBOYS (-3): This line should be bigger in the Cowboys’ favor. What chance do the Commanders stand in this matchup? Dallas leads the league in sacks. Their ability to rush the passer is a huge mismatch going up against Carson Wentz and Washington’s injured offensive line. Lock of the week. PICK: Cowboys -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Commanders +3

Cowboys -3 vote view results 34% Commanders +3 (17 votes)

66% Cowboys -3 (33 votes) 50 votes total Vote Now

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-6) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Chargers lost to the Texans last year while being healthier than they are currently are. LAC just seems way too banged up. PICK: Texans +6

Poll Which bet do you like more? Chargers -6

Texans +6 vote view results 60% Chargers -6 (28 votes)

39% Texans +6 (18 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Watch The SB Nation NFL Show on YouTube:

CLEVELAND BROWNS (-1) at ATLANTA FALCONS: Paired with a strong running game, Jacoby Brissett can help lead the Browns to victory. Cleveland also has a rest advantage in this matchup having last played on Thursday Night Football. The Falcons are going to miss Cordarrelle Patterson, who is a huge part of their offense. PICK: Browns -1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Browns -1

Falcons +1 vote view results 74% Browns -1 (35 votes)

25% Falcons +1 (12 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at DETROIT LIONS (-3.5): The Lions are missing Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift, AND D.J. Chark. That’s tough. Detroit is also a bit leaky when it comes to run defense (allowing the sixth-highest yards per carry) so the Seahawks might be able to take advantage for an upset. PICK: Seahawks +3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Seahawks +3.5

Lions -3.5 vote view results 25% Seahawks +3.5 (12 votes)

74% Lions -3.5 (35 votes) 47 votes total Vote Now

NEW YORK JETS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS (-3.5): The Jets’ sole win this year was pretty fluky. They just haven’t done much to inspire confidence. Zach Wilson returning doesn’t really move the needle considering how he’s been much more bad than good to this point. PICK: Steelers -3.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jets +3.5

Steelers -3.5 vote view results 30% Jets +3.5 (14 votes)

69% Steelers -3.5 (32 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

ARIZONA CARDINALS at CAROLINA PANTHERS (-1): Another gross matchup in ‘stay away’ territory. The argument here is that the Cards have the higher ceiling. Rondale Moore returning should help Kyler Murray. PICK: Cardinals +1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Cardinals +1

Panthers -1 vote view results 79% Cardinals +1 (35 votes)

20% Panthers -1 (9 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-9.5): The Packers have struggled to score ... but have you seen the Patriots’ offense? And do you think it’s going to get any better with Brian Hoyer under center? PICK: Packers -9.5

Poll Which bet do you like more? Patriots +9.5

Packers -9.5 vote view results 28% Patriots +9.5 (13 votes)

71% Packers -9.5 (32 votes) 45 votes total Vote Now

DENVER BRONCOS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (-3): That the 0-3 Raiders are favored against the 2-1 Broncos shows you how records don’t always tell the whole story. For all their faults, Las Vegas has been knocking on the door for a win each week. The Broncos are just hard to watch. PICK: Raiders -3

Poll Which bet do you like more? Broncos +3

Raiders -3 vote view results 39% Broncos +3 (17 votes)

60% Raiders -3 (26 votes) 43 votes total Vote Now

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-1): The Chiefs are going to bounce back after shooting themselves in the foot often in Indy. PICK: Chiefs +1

Poll Which bet do you like more? Chiefs +1

Buccaneers -1 vote view results 75% Chiefs +1 (33 votes)

25% Buccaneers -1 (11 votes) 44 votes total Vote Now

LOS ANGELES RAMS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-1.5): The 49ers typically have the Rams’ number. But Jimmy Garoppolo is so bad. Can’t do it. PICK: Rams +1.5