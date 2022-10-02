Eagles News: Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown among top ranked Week 4 stacks

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 4 - DraftKings Nation

2. Jalen Hurts ($8,200) / A.J. Brown ($7,400), Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville’s defense appears to be the real deal, but they have been a bit vulnerable against wide receivers to begin the season, allowing the seventh most yards per reception and 11th most fantasy points to the position. This Eagles offense looks unstoppable, with Jalen Hurts establishing himself as a true MVP candidate. It is certainly no coincidence they took a leap after acquiring alpha WR1 A.J. Brown. Brown is fourth among all NFL wide receivers in target share and yards per route run through three games this year. The Eagles have the second highest implied team total on the slate behind the Bills and we should expect this stack to smash again.

This Doug Pederson guy is pretty good - BGN

History is repeating itself a bit for Pederson. In his first season Pederson had the Eagles off to a good start before injuries took their toll on a team with no depth. The Jaguars feel similar, they’re in first place in their division with the second best point differential in the league in September, which feels both a little too good to be true but it is also unfair to say they’ve been lucky. Yeah this Doug Pederson guy, turns out he’s a pretty good coach. Of course, we knew that already. It’s good to see the rest of the NFL is realizing that too.

Eagles over/unders: Will there be a ‘Philly Special’ on Sunday? - PhillyVoice

Pederson and Sirianni: both dudes who lean into “vibes.” Pederson certainly doesn’t love the way his Philly tenure ended, he’s human after all, and sees how well the Eagles are doing with Sirianni. Sirianni, conversely, is going to see a huge fan tribute to Pederson and knows that there’s a statue of him outside Lincoln Financial Field. Sirianni (plus play-caller Shane Steichen) is on a mission to accomplish what Pederson did. They both want to one-up each other. Someone’s calling a Philly Special or some other wild trick play. I just don’t know which team yet.

Game Preview – JAX at PHI - Iggles Blitz

This is the first game with some adversity for the Eagles. Being without Scott and Maddox isn’t like losing your QB or LT, but this will still be a good test. How will the coaches adjust? How will the backups do? Good teams overcome injuries and find a way to handle adversity. The Eagles are the better team. They’re at home. They should win this game. It will be fun to see how they handle this test. The Eagles handled the hype of the Lions game and being on the road. Then they handled the hype of the Vikings game. Remember that the guys in purple were getting a ton of praise after beating the Packers. And then the Eagles handled their matchup with Carson Wentz. They have passed each test this year. Jacksonville is the best opponent to this point. They’ll give us an even better idea of how good the Eagles are.

Week 4 Field Pass: Saquon is back, NFC North backup RBs and the future for Tom Brady - ESPN+

Confession time. I wanted to lead the column showering praise on the Jaguars, because they deserve every bit of it and more. That applies to not only fantasy football, but in general for a franchise that has been stuck in the mud for more than a decade (save the 2017 season). Things are looking up so far. It’s great. The reason I ultimately decided against leading with the Jaguars? They are about to face what is one of the scariest matchups for fantasy football in the league right now: the Philadelphia Eagles. So while this write-up might look a little hairy on Sunday, we need to deliver credit where it’s due. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked like the player teams and draft analysts drooled over for years in advance of his selection by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL draft, especially over the past two games, in which he has completed 77% of his passes with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s currently QB10 on the season and already putting himself near the starting QB conversation in fantasy (this week, I’ve got him as QB15 because of the matchup). Running back James Robinson has been one of the best stories in the league, as just nine months removed from a torn Achilles he looks ... incredible. He’s the third-highest-scoring running back in all of fantasy and the only player with a rushing touchdown in each of the first three weeks of the season. He owns a decided edge in touches over Travis Etienne Jr. and is the clear-cut Jaguars back to play. He’s a lineup lock (even this week).

Spadaro: 6 storylines to follow Sunday vs. Jaguars - PE.com

1. Philadelphia has one of the best running offenses in the league, averaging 150.3 yards per game on the ground, while Jacksonville has the very best run defense in the NFL, permitting just 55 yards per game. That’s a paltry, minuscule number. Jacksonville’s defense is the real deal with an aggressive, athletic, and physical front seven that the Eagles understand will be a challenge to handle. Establishing the run is always something the Eagles strive to do, and obviously Jacksonville’s first priority is containing the running game and forcing the Eagles’ offense into a one-dimensional approach. That worked perfectly for Jacksonville last Sunday in its win over the Chargers. Making this matchup even more interesting is the potential for windy and rainy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field throughout the game. Trey Sermon makes his Eagles debut with Boston Scott sidelined after suffering a rib injury in the win over Washington, so we will see how he is incorporated into the scheme and how he has absorbed the nuances of the offense. How well can Jacksonville handle the diversity of the Eagles’ running game, quarterback Jalen Hurts included? This is a chess match to follow, for sure.

Eagles-Jaguars preview: Matchups, storylines to watch, game predictions - The Athletic

Wulf: I really do feel like Pederson will have something special up his sleeve for this game. Maybe that’s overstating the coach’s influence on a game played by players, but if there was anything Pederson was saving through three games, now would be the time for him to pull it out, in the stadium with his statue against the team that dismissed him. Even if both sides are in better places now, he’s allowed to harbor some ill will. And I think this is a good Jaguars team, which means maybe we’ll get to see how the Eagles handle adversity for the first time since Week 1 in Detroit, which started slow and ended slow but was a route in between. Trailing 21-14, Trevor Lawrence will lead the Jaguars down the field for a touchdown with just under a minute remaining. Knowing he’s the underdog (and that someone in attendance wrote a book about his most famous season with that theme), Pederson will opt to go for the game-leading two-point conversion, which Christian Kirk will score to put the Jaguars up 22-21. But with two timeouts and 45 seconds on the clock, Hurts will lead only the third “game-winning drive” of his career as Jake Elliott converts a 54-yarder to win it at the buzzer. Eagles 24, Jaguars 22

After three weeks and one game, only one unbeaten team remains - PFT

And the Eagles will have their hands full on Sunday, when former Eagles coach Doug Pederson returns to town with a very good Jaguars team in tow. As Peter King mentioned on Friday’s PFT Live, and as he’ll write in Monday’s Football Morning in America, there were seven unbeaten teams after the first three weeks of the 2020 season, and there were five unbeaten teams after the first three weeks of the 2021 season. Of the league’s 32 teams, 30 of them currently have one or two losses. With 14 games to play (13 for Miami and Cincinnati), the league is more wide open than ever. Every division title, every wild-card spot. It all remains up for grabs.

Jason Kelce said some not-so-nice things about the Jaguars - Big Cat Country

There’s a lot I could say, Jason. I could justify our lack of excitement around the team by listing out the historically bad win-loss records this team has forced us to endure over the last decade. Or I could turn this into another hate column thrown Urban Meyer’s way. Maybe I should just point out that by the time your brother, Travis, is on pace to double your career earnings. Instead, I’ll make it brief: I can’t wait for us to steal that statue this weekend.

2022 strength of schedule: Did Cowboys and Eagles benefit from a soft start? - Blogging The Boys

Three weeks is almost certainly too short a period to make any meaningful conclusions about SOS. Collectively we may feel very good about the Cowboys’ 2-1 record, just as we collectively may look down our noses at Philly’s 3-0 record, but at the end of the day, the wins are in the books and it doesn’t matter how they were achieved. Ultimately, you can only play the teams on your schedule, whoever those teams may be, and whatever those teams’ W/L record might look like at any given time. But early indications are the Cowboys 2022 schedule could end up a lot tougher than it appeared back in May when the schedule was released.

Washington Roster Moves: Wes Schweitzer to IR; Wes Martin elevated from the practice squad - Hogs Haven

Wes Schweitzer has been having a rough season. He won the starting RG spot after free agent signing Trai Turner missed most of training camp and the preseason with a quad injury. Schweitzer missed Week 2 vs the Lions with a hamstring injury. When he came back last week he had to move over to start at center after starter Chase Roullier suffered a significant knee injury on the final drive. Schweitzer started at center vs the Eagles, but his snaps were off. The entire offensive line was abused by the Eagles defensive line and Carson Wentz was sacked 9 times. Wes Schweitzer suffered a concussion last week, and was ruled out of this week’s away game against the Dallas Cowboys. The team has now placed him on IR which will keep him out for at least 4 games. Ron Rivera has already named a new starter at center to replace him. Nick Martin was signed 11 days ago, and will get his first start in 2 years tomorrow. The team doesn’t have many more options at center on the roster, which means Wes Martin is being elevated from the practice squad. Martin has been practicing at center to mixed results and is now the team’s #2 center on game day. Washington could be getting another center back when Tyler Larsen is activated from the Reserve/PUP list. He suffered a torn Achilles last season, but it sounds like he’s very close to returning to the field.

Big Blue View mailbag: MetLife Stadium turf, Evan Neal, Giants’ offense, more - Big Blue View

Wayne, read the piece I wrote Thursday about Neal and Andrew Thomas. Neal has played THREE NFL games. What he is going through right now is absolutely normal for a rookie tackle. Neither Ickey Ekwonu nor Charles Cross, the other top-rated tackles in the 2022 NFL draft, are faring any better. My biggest suggestion? Relax. Let it play out. The second half of Thomas’s rookie year was far better than the first half. His second year was better than the first. This year, it looks like even more improvement has been made. Let’s see where it goes. I know it’s not easy to watch sometimes. The other suggestion? Let the coaching staff figure out how to help Neal. The Giants tried to chip edge rushers on Monday, and comments from Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka seem to indicate they didn’t do a very good job. They will provide Thomas with a tight end to help or a running back to help when they can. There are times, though, when NFL tackles have to be on an island. That’s the job.

The NFLPA fired the doctor who cleared Tua Tagovailoa from concussion protocol - SB Nation

The investigation into how and why Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared from concussion protocol after taking a scary hit against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, and was allowed to play before another terrifying head injury four days later against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, is still ongoing. Now the first shoe has dropped: the NFLPA has fired the independent neurologist who initially cleared Tagovailoa from protocol. The Players Association has the ability to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant in these situations, and it exercised that right on Saturday. When a player displays “gross motor instability,” after an injury, the player is ruled out until cleared by both a team physician and an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. Tagovailoa was cleared by both, and allowed to return against the Bills after the hit and then play against the Bengals. The doctors determined Tagovailoa’s injury was not “neurologically caused.” The team said he had a back injury after the game.

