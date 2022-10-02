The Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) are back at home in The Linc for their Week 4 matchup against Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) early on Sunday afternoon.

With the Dolphins loss on Thursday Night Football the Eagles are currently the only undefeated team left in the league, and they certainly have all the momentum they need to keep that streak alive through four games. Pederson will surely bring out all the stops to try and best his former team, but as promising as Jacksonville has looked under new leadership, the potential from both Philly’s offense and defense to be completely dominant will be a challenge.

Related Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Jaguars game

Through three weeks, we’ve seen the Eagles offense run through A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and be evenly spread out among all offensive weapons. And on defense, we’ve had one game with multiple turnovers and another game with nine sacks. It seems like the team is finally seeing results of their ever evolving schemes and finding a lot of different ways to be successful. Can they do something new in Week 4?

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES