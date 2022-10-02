The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) are back at home in Week 4 to host former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-1) on Sunday afternoon.

With the Dolphins loss on Thursday Night Football, the Eagles took over as the only undefeated team left in the entire NFL. It won’t be easy to keep that streak going, as the Jaguars have shown that with an experienced head coach, they are forging a new path for the franchise, notching impressive wins over the Colts and Chargers.

Still, Jalen Hurts and the offense have been getting off to hot starts through three weeks, and if they can find a way to continue scoring in the second half, there’s no reason they shouldn’t dominate. It’ll also be interesting to see how the Eagles defense looks just a week after having a nine-sack game against Carson Wentz and the Commanders. So far, Week 2 was filled with defensive turnovers, and Week 3 was filled with sacks. It’s the kind of production to get excited about, but also so impressive it seems difficult to replicate.

The Eagles have been predominantly healthy through training camp and the first few weeks of the season, but it looks like they are now starting to get a bit banged up. This could be the week that Trey Sermon makes his Philly debut, but the run game without Boston Scott could also just go through Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, and Jalen Hurts. Head coach Nick Sirianni explained how they’ve beefed up their developmental portions of practice for young guys and guys like Sermon who missed training camp — if the RB is needed, he should be ready to go.

After taking a year off, Doug Pederson said that he’s re-energized and has learned a thing or two about having more fun in his return to coaching. He’s so far made a huge impact in Jacksonville, and said he’s looking forward to coming back to Philly. Pederson is hoping to be received warmly when he takes the field at The Linc — having won the team a Super Bowl just five years ago —, but the head coach also knows and understands Philly fans, so he’s prepared for whatever reception he gets.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Jay Feely, Aditi Kinkhabwala (field reporter)

Referee: Shawn Hochuli (Eagles are 7-2 in 9 games as side/back judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 134 (JAX), 81 (PHI) | XM: 384 (JAX), 226 (PHI)

TV Coverage Map

The areas in YELLOW will get the Eagles vs. Jaguars game on CBS (via 506sports.com).

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

The Eagles are slightly more than one-TD favorites at home against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars: +6.5 (+215)

Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-255)

Over/under: 45.5

History Lesson

The all-time series is tied at three games a piece between these teams, but the Eagles have won the most recent three meetings. They haven’t faced each other since 2018 wit the Eagles winning down in Florida, 24-18. The last time they player in Philly was in 2014, with the Eagles winning handily, 34-17.

Let’s be honest, the real history of note between these teams in 2022 is head coach Doug Pederson returning to the city he won a championship for just five years ago. The significance isn’t that the Eagles are playing the Jaguars, it’s that they’re playing their former head coach.

