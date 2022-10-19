Eagles’ NFC Player of the Week streak comes to an end due to a snub

For the first time during the 2022 NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles do NOT have an NFC Player of the Week.

The streak is over.

It started when Zech McPhearson won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1.

Then Darius Slay won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2.

Then Brandon Graham won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3.

Then Haason Reddick won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4.

Then Cameron Dicker won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5.

The Eagles had what seemed like an obvious winner for NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 6. After logging two picks against the Dallas Cowboys, C.J. Gardner-Johnson felt like a shoo in.

Alas, the award instead went to Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen. The rookie logged one interception in their win over the Arizona Cardinals.

By all accounts, Woolen did play well. He allowed just a 33.9 passer rating when targeted.

But it seems a little weird to me to be ignoring CJGJ’s big performance in a nationally-televised game with such high stakes. Cardinals-Seahawks did not nearly have the same level juice.

Not to mention the second of CJGJ’s two interceptions happened after he had to leave the game for a bit due to suffering what looked like a very painful hand injury.

In the end, it doesn’t even matter. The Eagles have bigger fish to fry than caring about Player of the Week awards. Still worth noting that CJGJ got snubbed, though.