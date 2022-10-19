Let’s see how former Eagles around the NFL performed in Week 6

There was plenty of news about former Eagles coming out of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, including Carson Wentz undergoing surgery, DeSean Jackson signing with a team, Vinny Curry making his return after nearly 18 months, and Jordan Poyer taking a long drive to play in a game he wasn’t cleared to fly for.

Here’s how some of the former Eagles around the league fared in Week 6:

Carson Wentz had surgery on Monday

The Commanders played in yet another fairly boring Thursday Night Football game in Week 6, facing off against the Bears, and winning 12-7. Washington was pretty close to losing, but they managed to finally score a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, and kept Chicago from coming back in the final minutes of the game.

Still, Wentz’s performance wasn’t all that impressive. He finished the game 12-of-22 for 99 yards and zero touchdowns — although, to his credit, he didn’t have any interceptions or fumbles for the first time this season. After the game it was revealed that the QB suffered a fractured finger, and ended up having surgery days later.

With Wentz sidelined, Taylor Heinicke will be the starter for at least Week 7. No timetable has been given for Wentz’s return, and the team hasn’t announced whether they plan to put the QB on IR while he recovers.

When the Colts traded Wentz to Washington, part of the deal was a conditional second or third round draft pick depending on playing time. Indianapolis might not end up getting a second rounder depending on how long the quarterback is out.

DeSean Jackson is not done yet

The 2x former Eagles wide receiver isn’t retiring just yet, having signed a deal to join the Baltimore Ravens for his 15th NFL season.

Veteran WR DeSean Jackson officially passed his physical with the Ravens and was signed to their practice squad with the expectation to soon be added to their 53-man roster. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2022

‘Monday Night Football’ standouts

The NFL really committed to giving the Denver Broncos plenty of primetime games this season — of course, this was before they found out that Russel Wilson would only play mediocre ball and the team would be one of the worst in the league. Still, the Broncos faced the Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6 and several former Eagles were highlighted.

The Chargers ended up winning 19-16, with WR DeAndre Carter finishing the night with three catches for 17 yards, plus 2 kick returns for 45 yards and 3 punt returns for 39 yards. Backup QB Chase Daniel didn’t see any playing time, which is probably helpful, considering he had to leave the game and go directly to his second job in the studio.

While you were sleeping, Chase Daniel went to his second job https://t.co/BXAlwIY2Ub — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 18, 2022

For the Broncos, LB Alex Singleton had the busiest game of his career, recording 21 total tackles, 19 of which were solo, plus a pass breakup. On offense, tight end Eric Tomlinson had one catch for 16 yards.

Jordan Poyer goes the extra (1,000) mile

How tough is Jordan Poyer?



The #Bills safety was not medically cleared to fly because of rib injury, so he drove 15 hours to Kansas City and back to play in this game. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) October 17, 2022

Poyer has been dealing with a rib injury the past few weeks with varying availability, but apparently he was determined not to miss the Bills’ Week 6 revenge game against the Chiefs. Despite not being medically cleared to fly due to altitude and pressure concerns in an airplane, the safety rode 15 hours in a vehicle chartered by the team.

He didn’t just make the trip for support, either. Poyer played 100 percent of the defensive snaps and a season-high 26 percent of the special teams snaps. He made four total tackles in the outing, before getting back on the road for a 15-hour drive back to Buffalo.

Vinny Curry is finally back on the field

The Jets embarrassed the Packers in Week 6, 27-10, and on their way to victory, they welcomed back former Eagle great, DE Vinny Curry. Curry hasn’t played a game since he was with the Eagles in 2020, despite signing with the Jets in 2021. When he signed with the Jets, the team doctors discovered that Curry had a rare blood disorder that also required his spleen be removed.

God Got Me pic.twitter.com/vBWZnVqAXS — Vinny Curry (@MrGetFlee99) August 25, 2021

Curry played lined up for 23 percent of the defensive snaps on Sunday against the Packers and recorded three total tackles, including one for loss.

Other notables