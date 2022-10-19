Eagles News: Philadelphia has “the best cornerback duo in the NFL this season”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL Week 6 Secondary Rankings - PFF

1. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (Up 7 from Week 2 Rankings). Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been the best cornerback duo in the NFL this season. Their safety play leaves a little bit to be desired, but teams just have not been able to create many big plays against this secondary. If the safeties can play better over the next 11 games, this defense could be the best in the NFL by the end. PFF stats to know: The Eagles are No. 1 in EPA allowed per passing play (-0.183). Opponents have a 31.8 passer rating when targeting Darius Slay. Philadelphia is No. 5 in team coverage grade (74.7).

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 17 winners, 8 losers, 1 IDK - BGN

DARIUS SLAY: Slay was the Eagles’ second-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus. He finished with one interception and allowed just one catch for two yards and a 56.3 passer rating. Slay’s pick was a result of him basically running the route for Michael Gallup. JAMES BRADBERRY: Bradberry was targeted 10 times but only allowed three catches for 31 yards and a 40.0 passer rating. Bradberry has allowed the fewest yards of any cornerback in the league this year, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. And not by a small margin. He’s been a PBU machine, logging four in this game — including one to create CJGJ’s first pick — to give him nine on the season. At this pace, he’s set to eclipse his single-season career high of 18 that came during his Pro Bowl year in 2020. The Eagles should send the New York Giants a Thank You card for simply releasing Bradberry. He’s arguably been their best defender this season.

Second to None - Iggles Blitz

Big Play Slay is an outstanding CB. He can shutdown opposing receivers. He’s got good ball skills and is an instinctive playmaker. His game against Justin Jefferson was really impressive. Slay is physical and generally tackles well. James Bradberry is at his best playing off and then breaking on the ball. He is really smart and has outstanding ball skills. He leads the NFL in passes defensed with 9. He lacks ideal deep speed and that could be an issue in some matchups. He doesn’t tackle well and that’s hurt the defense a few times. You live with that because of his coverage skills and the plays he makes in the passing game.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.80: The Eagles Beat the Cowboys - BGN Radio

RJ Ochoa delivers on his bet after the Eagles defeated the Cowboys on Sunday. RJ and Brandon Lee Gowton share their thoughts following the rivalry game and discuss the respectful Giants and Commanders who will be without Carson Wentz for a few weeks.

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 7 edition - PhillyVoice

In the wake of the Cowboys’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday night, the overwhelming, but wholly predictable and sad excuse emanating from Cowboys fans has been something to the effect of, “Congrats, you beat Cooper Rush.” To begin, Rush didn’t suck a couple days ago when he was 4-0 and was the toast of the town. But also, if he sucks so bad, given Prescott’s recent injury history, maybe the Cowboys should have, you know, invested in a better backup quarterback. Having a good backup quarterback can be kind of a big deal, and the Cowboys chose to roll with one who didn’t even make their initial 53-man roster out of training camp. Also, it’s funny to me that Cowboys fans are so unaware of recent history that they are making that excuse to a fan base that watched their team win a Super Bowl with a backup. Obviously, this is a good team and they’ll be even better when Prescott returns. But shut up and take your L, Yankees Cowboys fans.

The 2 key areas that have the Eagles undefeated at the bye - NBCSP

The Eagles take the ball away and they don’t cough it up. It’s pretty simple. There are plenty of reasons the Eagles have jumped out to a 6-0 record this season, but it’s hard to find two bigger than that. Through six games, the Eagles lead the NFL in turnover margin at +12. The next closest teams are the Vikings and Ravens, both at +4. And the Eagles are winning on both sides. They lead the NFL in takeaways with 14 and they have the fewest giveaways with just 2.

Spadaro: Eagles hungry, humble, eager to get back to work - PE.com

The post-game celebration had long ended and the players were well into the process of peeling off the layers of their game uniform, jumping into the cold tub, taking a shower, and changing into their clothes when the focus shifted from the elation of beating the Dallas Cowboys to the big picture. At 6-0, the Eagles have everything going their way, right? Well, yeah, they are the only unblemished team record-wise in the NFL, but every single player and coach understand there are areas of improvement needed. “There isn’t a player here who is satisfied with what we’ve done,” center Jason Kelce said. “It’s great to be 6-0 and where we are. We’ve worked hard to win these games and each one of them has been a little bit different, so to find ways to win these games has been important for this football team. But there are a lot of areas where we need to be better. I don’t think we’ve played a full game. I think we have yet to play our best game and it’s exciting to know that it’s still out there.” That’s a common theme in the locker room. There is a quest for perfection each time out for the Eagles and, however unattainable that may be, it keeps the Eagles pushing forward.

NFL Rewind: Handing out MVP, other awards at the season’s one-third mark - The Athletic

Others have stood out in the (fairly) young season. Jalen Hurts has helped lead the Eagles to an undefeated start with his running and ability to create out of structure, but he’s also benefitted from a strong supporting cast and favorable game scripts. He’s definitely been a fun player, but I hesitate to say he’s been “MVP-caliber.”

Predicting NFL Week 7 upsets, plus weekly buzz, notes - ESPN+

Fowler: Dan, I could see steadying voices such as those getting consideration. I also think the quarterback position looms large here after the Panthers’ disastrous three-year experiment there. Gotta find someone who can maximize the Panthers’ passing game. That’s why young options such as Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen or New York’s Mike Kafka could be intriguing, because they have had success without top passers. And the Panthers need someone with a clear direction and a penchant for culture-building. Rhule’s mostly college-based experience showed, and Tepper will want upgrades there.

Ravens agree to terms with DeSean Jackson - Baltimore Beatdown

Jackson has compiled five 1,000-yard campaigns and over 11,000 career receiving yards in his career. He will hopefully bring a much needed veteran presence to the most inexperienced receiving corps in football. While the 35-year-old speedster can fill a role, the Ravens still have several weeks to address their receiver room before the November 1 trade deadline. Free agents like Will Fuller V and Odell Beckham Jr. are still available.

After further review: The Eagles found a way to slow down the Cowboys best defensive player - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys weren’t the only team to commit to the ground attack as the Eagles worked a lot of inside zone runs. The threat of Jalen Hurts taking off kept the defense honest as Micah Parsons laid back not allowing Hurts to fly around the edge. The defense was able to hold Hurts to a respectable 27 yards rushing on nine attempts, but it came at a price as the Eagles’ running backs found room to run inside.

Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short - PFT

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he originally thought the officials gave Lamb the first down and signaled to the offense to hurry up and run the next play before the Eagles could challenge. By the time the officials told him that they had actually ruled Lamb inches short, McCarthy decided to go ahead and let the offense go for it on fourth-and-inches.

New York Giants sign WR Marcus Johnson to 53-man roster - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are filling one of the two vacancies on their 53-man roster by signing wide receiver Marcus Johnson off their practice squad. Dan Duggan of the Athletic was first with the news on Twitter. The Giants have now made that move official. Johnson, 28, has been elevated from the practice squad in each of the past three games. He has five receptions for 60 yards, 12.0 yards per catch. Johnson has played 88 snaps, more than 40 in each of the past two games. A 6-foot-1, 207-pounder, Johnson is in his sixth NFL season. He has 56 receptions in 44 regular-season games for the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. Johnson took advantage of an opportunity with Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and Wan’Dale Robinson sidelined. Only Robinson has returned to action.

Jim Irsay is the first NFL owner to call for Dan Snyder’s removal as an NFL owner - Hogs Haven

NFL owners met today in New York to discuss league matters. Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, and the multiple investigations being conducted by the NFL, House committees, and state attorney generals was not on the official agenda. It was reported that Snyder’s ownership could be discussed in the privileged session for owners. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL to go on record to say that Dan Snyder should be removed as an owner. The ESPN report that was published on Thursday reported that Roger Goodell had threatened owners with millions of dollars in fines if they spoke on the record about removing Snyder. We might be past the point of owners caring about fines when the league continuously has negative headlines related to Snyder, and the Washington market continues to shrink under Snyder’s ownership.

Is it time to take Daniel Jones and the Giants seriously? - SB Nation

Because right now, the Giants are estimated to have the 28th pick in the first round. That is not exactly QB1 territory. Again, it is not even Halloween. The Giants could still end up down that path, as their schedule after the bye week is, as outlined, much different than the schedule they have faced to date. But with their offense playing the way it has, with Barkley healthy, and with Jones looking like a more confident quarterback than he has in recent years, there is a chance the Giants can actually avoid that road, keeping themselves in contention down the stretch. If so, Jones might indeed buy himself another season or two in New York. Perhaps on a short-term deal while the Giants add a quarterback on the second day of the draft as a potential hedge against Jones. A narrative we did not imagine last spring.

