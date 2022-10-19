Eagles Reacts Survey: Week 7

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s an incredible time to be alive as a Philadelphia sports fan.

The Eagles are 6-0 after beating the Dallas Cowboys. There’s an extra week to revel in the victory, too, with the Birds being on their bye.

The Phillies, meanwhile, are merely THREE WINS AWAY from advancing to the World Series. Insanity.

It almost feels too good to be true. This isn’t how things usually happen here.

But you’re not dreaming. This is really happening. The vibes are immaculate.

And I’m sure that much will be reflected in this week’s fan confidence polling. As it should.

There are some who might try to poke holes in the Eagles’ victory over Dallas. Those people would largely be Dallas fans, I imagine. While it’s true that it was a bit unsettling to see them cut a 20 to 0 lead down to three points, the Birds ultimately came up really big when it mattered. This was no moral loss.

The Eagles aren’t some team that’s lucky to be undefeated. It’s not like they’ve been getting by on the skin of their teeth. They’ve led by at least 14 points in every game this year. They’ve never trailed in a second half. They’re legitimately one of the very best teams in the NFL, if not THE top team.

The weekly disclaimer here is that it’s a long season and things can change. But the Birds are on a favorable path to keeping their success going. Keep riding the wave.

