Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Cowboys

The Eagles extended their undefeated record with a 26-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday night. It was a full team effort to keep a hot Dallas team down, including some contributions from the rookies.

Jordan Davis: B

The Eagles run defense surrendered 134 rush yards to the Cowboys, allowing 5.2 yards per carry. This was easily the unit’s worst showing against the run since the week one debacle in Detroit.

Jordan Davis did not look out of place, often quite the opposite, but he failed to impact the Cowboys rushing attack like he had in previous weeks.

Six weeks in, and Jordan Davis has a clear cut role on the defense, but it is time for that role to grow. The defense has become a bit predictable. Davis is only really being used in five man fronts, and offenses can adjust calls around whether or not Davis is on the field.

Moreover, the Eagles need more juice from their defensive interior in general. It would be great to see Davis get more snaps in four man fronts, attacking gaps instead of just controlling him. He has the athleticism and has flashed ability in the past as a disruptive single-gapping lineman. The Eagles need to take advantage of Jordan Davis’ upside and start seeing what he can do rushing the passer.

The Rest: C

The rest of the rookie contributions mostly came on special teams. Britain Covey had a decent punt return after looking average all season. Nakobe Dean is still relegated to kick coverage, but lost contain on a long return by the Cowboys.