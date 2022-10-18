Eagles News: Darius Slay says Nick Sirianni has “big, big, big ol’ nuts”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

“Coach with big, big, big ol’ nuts”



We could listen to @bigplay24slay talk about the Eagles’ “Grown Man Drive” to stop the Cowboys all day pic.twitter.com/s7V6FUxedj — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) October 17, 2022

NFL Week 6: One up, one down for all 32 teams - PFF

One up: CB Darius Slay. It was inadvisable for Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush to target Slay in Sunday night’s Eagles win. Slay picked up an 89.4 coverage grade and didn’t allow a single catch on two targets while intercepting one pass and breaking up another. One down: RT Jack Driscoll. After Lane Johnson left Sunday’s win over the Cowboys with a concussion, Driscoll registered a 38.6 pass-blocking grade and allowed a quick hurry in a difficult assignment against Cowboys pass-rush maven Micah Parsons.

NFL Power Rankings: Week 7 Edition - BGN

2 - Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 2) - By beating Dallas, the Eagles confirmed they are the best team in the NFC. Jalen Hurts and the offense led a huge drive immediately after the Birds’ 20 to 0 lead was cut down to three points. Philly’s defense also came up big on the night with three takeaways. The Eagles have led by at least 14 points in every week this season. And they haven’t even played a complete game yet.

Takeaways from the Eagles beating the Cowboys - BGN Radio

The Eagles are 6-0! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski run through what they learned from Philly’s win over Dallas.

The Day After – Eagles Flush the Boys - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles lead the league in takeaways. They added DBs James Bradberry and CJ Gardner-Johnson in the offseason. They’ve combined for 5 INTs. All the starting CBs have at least one pick. Then you think about Haason Reddick and his strip sacks. The Eagles can turn you over up front or down the field. Jonathan Gannon and Sirianni have preached about how much they value turnovers. Howie Roseman got them players who can make that happen. The defense is tough to throw against and they’ve made pocket passers struggle to find open receivers. As we saw last night, there is still work to be done when covering TEs and play-action passes. Still, this secondary has been terrific and the defense is doing a great job at taking the ball away. They have forced at least one turnover in each game.

The First Read, Week 7: Sorting AFC contenders, pretenders; the Giants’ secret weapon - NFL.com

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. You actually can take just about anybody from the Eagles’ secondary these days, with cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry playing at a high level, as well. Gardner-Johnson gets the love this week because of his two interceptions in Sunday’s night win over Dallas. He fits perfectly in a defensive backfield known for its ball-hawking, and he brings the same swagger that defined his game in New Orleans. The Eagles create so much pressure — and cause so many problems — that it’s not hard to imagine Gardner-Johnson enjoying more big days in the future.

Spadaro: Eagles hungry, humble, eager to get back to work - PE.com

The post-game celebration had long ended and the players were well into the process of peeling off the layers of their game uniform, jumping into the cold tub, taking a shower, and changing into their clothes when the focus shifted from the elation of beating the Dallas Cowboys to the big picture. At 6-0, the Eagles have everything going their way, right? Well, yeah, they are the only unblemished team record-wise in the NFL, but every single player and coach understand there are areas of improvement needed. “There isn’t a player here who is satisfied with what we’ve done,” center Jason Kelce said. “It’s great to be 6-0 and where we are. We’ve worked hard to win these games and each one of them has been a little bit different, so to find ways to win these games has been important for this football team. But there are a lot of areas where we need to be better. I don’t think we’ve played a full game. I think we have yet to play our best game and it’s exciting to know that it’s still out there.” That’s a common theme in the locker room. There is a quest for perfection each time out for the Eagles and, however unattainable that may be, it keeps the Eagles pushing forward. It is a mentality that permeates the locker room. The Eagles are obviously pleased with being 6-0 and with that comes a level of confidence, but they want more.

Week 6 DVOA Preview: Packers Freefall, Patriots Crack Top 10 - Football Outsiders

2. Philadelphia Eagles. The last time the Eagles started the season 6-0 was in 2004, when they reached the Super Bowl with Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens. The Eagles also started 6-0 in 1981, the year after they lost to the Raiders in Super Bowl XL. That Dick Vermeil-Ron Jaworski team collapsed to an 11-5 record down the stretch and lost in the wild-card round. Cocaine was rather heavily involved. No other team in franchise history ever started the season 6-0.

Judging NFL Week 6 overreactions: Packers in playoff danger? - ESPN+

The Giants (not the Cowboys) are the biggest threat to the Eagles in the NFC East. The Cowboys went into Philadelphia on Sunday night and promptly fell behind the Eagles 20-0. They rallied and cut the lead to 20-17, but they ended up losing 26-17. As a result, they now sit in third place in the division, two games behind the Eagles and one behind the shockingly second-place Giants. Sunday was a chance for the Cowboys to show themselves as a true NFC playoff contender, but an uncharacteristically lousy first half from their vaunted defense, combined with three turnovers by the offense, helped the Eagles improve to 6-0 and maintain control of the division race. Verdict: OVERREACTION. Yeah, sorry, Cowboys haters, but Dallas is alive. The Eagles are the best team in the NFC right now, but the Cowboys are on the verge of getting starting quarterback Dak Prescott back from injury after going 4-1 without him to stay in the race. The Giants are a fantastic early-season story, and Brian Daboll is the runaway leader right now in the Coach of the Year race. But Dallas has a better roster and, again, has been playing for more than a month without its quarterback. The comeback to cut the lead to three and make the Eagles sweat Sunday shows this is a Cowboys team with plenty of fight. The impending return of Prescott will only make them better, and they should be able to build on the success they’ve had in his absence. The Cowboys are still a major threat to the Eagles in the division race and a strong NFC contender.

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 6 - The Ringer

Loser: The Cooper Rush Era. On Sunday Night Football, Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth told a cute story about Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush: His wife wanted to attend the Cowboys-Eagles game in Philadelphia, and Rush apparently protested—he said his wife said something like, “You’re the starting QB for the Cowboys, of course I’m going to come to the game,” and he said something like, “Oh, it’s not that big a deal, and plane tickets are expensive.” The gist, as the SNF crew told it, is that the Rushes aren’t quite used to the big-time life of an NFL starting quarterback—but I think they might have missed the actual story. Maybe Cooper Rush just didn’t want his wife to watch him lose his job!

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles stock report: Ezekiel Elliott shines, Cooper Rush does not - Blogging The Boys

Stock Down: Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. Look. These are two of the best players on this team. We all know and recognize that. Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs are usually big reasons why the Cowboys perform well. They have earned their props, respect, and flowers, and there are usually very few things that they do that are even remotely worthy of criticism. They are both extremely young. In their partial defense Sunday night was their first game in Philadelphia of legitimate significance. But none of that excuses them each drawing the penalties that they did. They were each called for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, Diggs’ taking place in a moment that allowed the Eagles an advantage on a two-point conversion attempt. To be clear here Parsons’ penalty did not prevent the Eagles from ultimately punting, and Philly failed on their two-point attempt, but those results do not take away from those glaring mistakes. You cannot put your team in situations like that and as leaders of the group you not only have to know better but you have to be an example.

Giants-Ravens ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’: Good times keep rolling for Giants - Big Blue View

Daniel Jones — Ho-hum. Another week, another late-fourth quarter game-winning drive for Jones — his fourth of the season. True, this one was just 13 yards. The truly impressive drive for Jones was the 12-play, 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown drive with the Giants trailing, 20-10. He made huge throws to Marcus Johnson and Wan’Dale Robinson during that drive, and threw an 8-yard scoring pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Commanders QB Discussion: Pros and Cons for the Two Healthy Players on the Roster - Hogs Haven

2.) Heinicke is much more elusive than his predecessor. He has great escapeability, and isn’t afraid to use his legs to make things happen when pressured. Because if this ability to improvise, teams may be more apt to have a linebacker back as a spy in case he does take off, leaving a void somewhere underneath. in the zone. We’ve seen how poorly this offensive line is, so having a mobile guy may actually be a good thing. 3.) Teammates rally around him. It’s true, he just seems to have that knack to motivate those around him and inject a bit of excitement into the veins of the team. He has “moxie”.

The Cowboys QB ‘controversy’ lasted one week. Now it’s Dak Prescott time - SB Nation

The quarterback “controversy” in Dallas lasted all of one week. On Sunday night the world saw in primetime how much the Cowboys miss Dak Prescott, and why it’s foolish to distill the quarterback position to wins and losses. It was abundantly clear from the first drive that Dallas wasn’t going to be able to hang with the Eagles. Cooper Rush completed one pass to CeeDee Lamb, missing another before stalling out at the 25 yard line. When the Cowboys answered the first Philadelphia touchdown with an interception by Rush it all began to fall apart — digging a hole too deep for the team to claw out of.

Monday Football Monday #110: Ed Valentine on the 5-1 Giants + Week 6 NFL Action Recap - The SB Nation NFL Show

Big Blue View’s Ed Valentine joins Pete Sweeney and RJ Ochoa to share his thoughts on the surprisingly good 5-1 Giants. Later in the show, RJ and Pete run through every game and discuss the biggest takeaways. **This episode was recorded prior to news was released that the Cardinals acquired WR Robbie Anderson.***

