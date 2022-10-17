Monday Night Football: Chargers vs. Broncos

The final game of Week 6 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Denver Broncos (2-3) on the road against the Los Angeles Chargesr (3-2).

Here’s what we wrote about this game in our Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide:

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Broncos are the bigger threat to pick (via Seattle) ahead of the Saints’ pick. Root for the Broncos.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 17, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DEN), 83 (LAC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DEN), 225 (LAC)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Denver Broncos: +4 (-110)

Los Angeles Chargers: -4 (-110)

Over/under: 45.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Broncos: www.MileHighReport.com

Chargers: www.BoltsFromTheBlue.com

Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.