Nick Sirianni on the Eagles beating the Cowboys: ‘It’s sweet’

The Eagles pulled of a HUGE Week 6 victory over the Cowboys, keeping the team undefeated and now firmly atop the NFC East. Head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters immediately following the game and talked a bit about how it feels to Beat Dallas, and how it feels to get to play for a national audience. He also talked about the big-time leadership by Jalen Hurts.

The head coach acknowledged that they still need to play a complete game, but it’s exciting to be 6-0 and still have room to get better.

Here’s what the head coach had to say:

On how it feels to beat Dallas

“There’s no doubt that this is one of the best rivalries — like, this feels like Auburn-Alabama, this feels like Michigan and Ohio State. That’s what this feels like, and so of course, you want to win the games against the teams in this division, because, this is what is so cool about the teams in this division, like these are the hated rivalries. They’re hated rivalries that, you know, that guys are still playing into. Sometimes I hear Michael Irvin talking about the rivalry that he has with Philadelphia, and I think that’s so cool. And, you know I hear about Eagles players in the past talking about how important this game is, with [Brian] Westbrook and [Donovan] McNabb, and those guys, and [Michael] Vick. So, I think that’s really cool, like there’s no doubt that’s cool. Now, they all count the same. All of them count for one win, right? That didn’t count for two wins, that was still one win. So, our next biggest game, is the next one, but it’s sweet. Yeah, it’s sweet because this is a cool division to be in.”

He later noted that when he looks at the playmakers they have on offense, he’s chasing a score every time they take the field, but the Cowboys did have a lot of defensive players who put up a big challenge.

Sirianni was asked about their game plan for Micah Parsons, and he quipped, “If you can’t block ‘em, read ‘em.” The head coach went on to say that the Eagles did do a good job blocking Parsons, who did get some pressure on Jalen Hurts at times. He explained that they were also aware of the groin injury Parsons was recovering from.

On winning a primetime game

“What’s cool about playing Sunday night — what I learned also about playing Monday night, or just playing in Philadelphia in general — that there’s a lot of national news about the Eagles. And that’s pretty sweet, right? You know, you dream about — when you’re in high school, you dream about in front of a stadium as crowded as it could possibly be, so everyone can see you on display, and same thing in college. What’s so cool about Philadelphia is it’s such a great sports town, that it matters here, and it matters nationally here, and it’s great just to see and be able to put that on display.”

Sirianni went on to say that the guys made big plays, which they were able to put on display, and he was excited knowing some of his former coaches and family were able to watch the national game. The head coach also emphasized that he’s so appreciate of Eagles fans, The Linc was rocking from play number one which he noted sets the tone for the game.

On Jalen Hurts’ performance

“Big time leadership, guy is not fazed by things. He’s got a great demeanor that you see in great quarterbacks that — there’s so many big games in the NFL. It’s a huge game, right? Sunday Night Football, division rival, both at the top of the division, and he’s unfazed by things. And so, that’s what I love about him, is that he just goes and plays the next play. He made a big play on 3rd and 4, and I think we didn’t have anybody open and he made a play with his legs. He controlled the offense, he used the clock — like, he was in complete control, and communicating what our message was to the offensive line or the running backs, in that scenario, and it was Quarterback 101 right there by Jalen.”

