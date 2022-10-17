Eagles-Cowboys snap counts: C.J. Gardner-Johnson shines despite missing some playing time

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, and Jordan Mailata were able to avoid missing snaps after being limited in practice leading up to the game.

Dallas Goedert nearly played the entire game. He saw five targets but only had two catches for 22 yards. He failed to catch a pass that got tipped; the change in trajectory proved troublesome for him.

Landon Dickerson missed a few snaps on the Eagles’ final touchdown drive that put them up by two possessions. Sua Opeta came in during his brief absence. Dickerson has played 100% of the snaps in just three out of six games this season.

DeVonta Smith led all Eagles wide receivers in playing time, as is normally the case, but ranked second in targets with five. He caught all five of them for just 44 yards (8.8 average). But two of the catches went for first downs while another scored a touchdown. High leverage receptions. Four of his targets came in the first half while his sole second half target was the Birds’ final touchdown. It was a good grab on a heater from Hurts.

After inexplicably logging a season low in playing time last week, A.J. Brown was back up to his usual workload in this game. He led all pass catches in targets with eight. He caught five of them for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Miles Sanders had a solid game as the clear RB1.

Quez Watkins had two catches for 69 yards in Week 2. Since then, he has four catches for 19 yards.

Lane Johnson suffered a concussion late in the second quarter. The Eagles certainly felt his absence. They’ll hope to have him back after the Week 7 bye. Decent chance he’ll clear the concussion protocol by then.

Jack Driscoll did a decent job of filling in at right tackle. He’s been a valuable depth piece for the Eagles this season.

Jack Stoll had four catches for 22 yards as a rookie last year. With a 21-yard catch-and-run on Sunday night, he’s already up to two grabs for 25 yards so far this season. Nice to see him get rewarded with some pass catching opportunities after spending most of his time doing the dirty work as a blocker.

Zach Pascal saw his lowest snap count of the season for the second week in a row. He has not been targeted since Jalen Hurts forced a pass to him in Week 4 that got tipped and picked off.

Grant Calcaterra hasn’t seen a target since his 40-yard reception against Washington in Week 3.

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps is the only Eagles player who hasn’t missed a defensive snap this year. James Bradberry is close behind with two missed snaps.

T.J. Edwards bounce back after a tough game in Arizona. He led the Eagles in total tackles with 14.

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson missed some playing time after going into the tunnel due to a seemingly painful hand injury. He was able to return and make a diving catch for his second interception of the game. CJGJ is bound to be this week’s NFC Defensive Player of the Week, extending Philly’s player of the week stretch to six.

Avonte Maddox didn’t seem to be limited in his first game back from injury.

The Eagles failed to sack Cooper Rush and they only hit him four times. Two of the hits came from Haason Reddick.

With one sack and three quarterback hits in six games, it’s been a quiet season for Javon Hargrave. Including the playoffs, he has only 3.5 sacks in his last 18 appearances. Hargrave did have a big pass deflection on Sunday night, though. And we know he’s capable of getting hot. Maybe he has a streak in him yet to come.

Would be nice to see Jordan Davis not only limited to five-man fronts.

K’Von Wallace came in to play when CJGJ went out. The Cowboys instantly identified him as a weak point. Wallace is not an inspiring option as a backup behind CJGJ and Marcus Epps. The Eagles should really give Reed Blankenship more of a chance. The UDFA rookie looked good this summer. Much more promising than Wallace has ever looked, really. And Blankenship is probably better on special teams as well.

Patrick Johnson had a role after missing last week due to a concussion.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nakobe Dean still hasn’t seen a defensive snap since Week 1. He lost contain on the long KaVontae Turpin kick return.

Andre Chachere cannot be temporarily elevated from the practice squad again without being exposed to the waiver process.

With Maddox back, Josiah Scott returned to only playing on special teams.

Andre Dillard made his regular season debut, playing four special teams snaps. By not coming in for an injured Johnson, the Eagles confirmed he’s a backup at left tackle only.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Josh Jobe, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Tarron Jackson, Reed Blankenship

ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew