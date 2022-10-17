Eagles News: Philadelphia is making NFL history

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Undefeated, but still searching for a full four quarters. The Eagles have been historically successful piling up points in the second quarter (see below). And though their record might be perfect, they haven’t had much close to a perfect four quarters. Through six games, Philly is averaging 21 points per game in the first half and a dismal 5.8 in the second half, per NFL Research. Facing a staunch Dallas defense, the Eagles scored 20 first-half points — more than any other team had scored against the Cowboys in an entire game previously. But then Hurts and Co. went silent until the aforementioned game-sealing drive. Owning an absolutely stellar defense so far, an MVP candidate in Hurts and talented offense at each position group, the Eagles are a complete team. But, undefeated or not, they need to start putting together full games. [...] The Eagles scored 20 points in the second quarter, bringing their total to 112 points scored in the second stanza in 2022, which is the most points by any team in any quarter in the first six games of a season in NFL history. It’s also more than 11 teams, including the Cowboys, Packers and Rams, have total points in 2022.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

The Eagles remained the only undefeated team in the NFL by finding a way to win again, getting by the Dallas Cowboys, 26-17, after almost blowing a 20-point lead Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. This is the third time in franchise history the Eagles have started the season 6-0 (1981 and 2004 were the other two times). The Eagles used an explosive 20-point second quarter to win. So far this season, they’ve scored 112 points in the second quarter, and just 14 points in the first, 17 in the third and 18 in the fourth. Jalen Hurts finished by completing a modest 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while A.J. Brown caught five passes for a team-high 67 yards and his second touchdown of the season, and Miles Sanders rushed for 71 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

NFL Week 6 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN

What are the Eagles going to do about these second-half droughts? Philadelphia has a habit of falling asleep offensively down the stretch. The Eagles have scored 35 points in the second half this season compared to 126 first-half points. It hasn’t bitten them yet, but it will be a point of focus during their bye week.

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles - Cowboys Week 6 - BGN Radio

The Birds are 6-0!!!!. Shane Haff and Jessica Taylor discuss what they saw in the Eagles Week 6 win against the Cowboys including injuries, CJ Gardner-Johnson’s two interceptions, the dry third quarter and so much more. Subscribe to the BGN YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/BleedingGreenNationSBN

Eagles beat Cowboys, reach 6-0 start for first time since 2004 - DraftKings Nation

The win improves the Eagles to 6-0, which is the first time they’ve reached that mark since 2004. Philly started that season 7-0 and ended up playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39. The Eagles lost that game 24-21. The team also started the 1981 season with six straight wins and finished 10-6 before losing to the Giants in the Wild Card round. Philadelphia came into the weekend with -10000 odds to make the playoffs, -300 odds to win the NFC East, and +650 odds to win the Super Bowl. They still can’t quite shake the New York Giants in the NFC East, but this win over the Cowboys gives them a big leg up.

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cowboys game - PhillyVoice

6) The ‘Looming Disaster’ Award : The Eagles’ special teams. It feels like every week the Eagles have a major mistake on special teams that they are able to overcome. This week it was a 63-yard kick return by KaVontae Turpin that led to a field goal. They were fortunate that it did not lead to a touchdown. If they continue to give up big special teams plays every week, it’s only a matter of time before it’ll cost them a game.

How ‘Bout Them Eagles! - Iggles Blitz

Give a lot of credit to the Eagles defense. They allowed two long drives in the second half, but came up with 3 INTs and made key plays when they were needed. The Eagles had 12 passes defensed, a crazy number for one game. James Bradberry led the way with 4 of them, one of which led to an INT by CJ Gardner-Johnson. CGJ also picked off a pass later in the game. Big Play Slay had a pick and a couple of PDs. Great game by the secondary. We talked about this game being a test for Jalen Hurts. How would he do against a great defense? Hurts was 15-24-155 with a pair of TDs. He ran for 27 yards. No turnovers. Hurts didn’t have to throw for a bunch of yards, but he made smart decisions and made key plays in the passing game. Dallas came in as the #2 red zone defense in the league. The Eagles went 3 for 4, in part due to Hurts making good reads and good throws. Dallas didn’t have an answer for AJ and DeVonta. They combined for 10-111-2. Brown made key plays. You can just see how valuable he is.

NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 26, Dallas Cowboys 17 - PFF

Defensive spotlight: The Eagles coverage unit shined bright in this contest, as the group tallied seven forced incompletions in addition to their three interceptions. When playing at outside corner, star duo Darius Slay and James Bradberry allowed only three catches on 12 targets for 31 yards, with one interception and four forced incompletions. Rookie spotlight: Cowboys first-round rookie Tyler Smith struggled at left tackle, earning a sub-40.0 pass-blocking grade on first review. As it stands, he allowed one hit and four hurries — the most pressure Smith has allowed in a single game so far in his rookie campaign.

Week 6: Allen-Mahomes Play Another Classic, And Von Miller Remembers The Toilet Paper That Got Him Here - FMIA

The Eagles are getting lots of mileage out of new defensive backs James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is feeling more comfortable using more man coverage with those two plus Darius Slay because they’re all very good at it. (Gardner-Johnson, who played corner in New Orleans, has played safety 62 percent of his snaps, per Next Gen.) Last year, Gannon used man coverage on 21 percent of passing snaps; that’s up to 32 percent this year, a major increase. Last night, they used it 39 percent of the time and frustrated Dallas QB Cooper Rush (five-of-15, two interceptions against man) with it. Bradberry, who the Giants couldn’t afford to keep this year, has been a revelation for Philadelphia. He’s been targeted in man coverage 22 times but allowed only six catches for 44 yards. The Eagles have done a terrific job in acquiring versatile defensive backs over the last couple of seasons.

Roob’s Obs: Hurts’ answer, Gardner-Johnson’s toughness, and more - NBCSP

1. My biggest takeaway from this game is just how much toughness Chauncey Gardner-Johnson showed by returning to this football game when he was clearly in tremendous pain after suffering a hand injury in the third quarter. A lot of guys don’t return to the game. You suffer an injury like that, you’re in the locker room or on the sideline watching. Gardner-Johnson not only came back in the game, he made another huge play with his second interception of the game and third in the last two weeks, and it was a miraculous diving INT where he had to get his hands – including that injured hand - under the football to secure the INT and lock up the win with 5:16 left. What a gutsy performance by a guy who wasn’t even here till after training camp. To me, that play epitomizes this team. It’s not about yourself. It’s about the team. And nobody displayed that more Sunday night than Gardner-Johnson.

The Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes Cinematic Universe - Football Outsiders

The Eagles remain the most balanced, complete team in the NFC. They have demonstrated over the last two weeks that they can overcome their late-game lulls and retake control of games. Their future schedule only gets easier. You’d better get on the bandwagon before you are forced to cling onto the roof. What’s Next: The Eagles and the Bills are both on a bye week? Lotta folks in Buffalo and Philly will be looking up February flights to Arizona on Wikipedia. Meanwhile, the Cowboys will spend the week deciding whether or not they really need Prescott to beat the Lions.

Spadaro: Eagles lasso Cowboys to remain undefeated - PE.com

The game had ended an hour earlier and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had just finished dressing when he called out for some help in the Eagles’ locker room at Lincoln Financial Field. He needed some bags to help carry the three footballs he had earned earlier in the evening: Two of the balls were ones he intercepted – one in the second quarter that led to a Philadelphia touchdown and a 14-point lead and one in the fourth quarter when he made a diving catch of a Cooper Rush pass to put the final period in the Eagles’ 26-17 win – and one came from NBC Sports, a Player of the Game honor for his performance. And he was beaming. “I love it. I love everything about it. The atmosphere, the team, the city, it’s just great,” said Gardner-Johnson, wearing sunglasses, smiling from ear to ear, soaking in the moment. “We’re out on the field and we just scored to take a lead and we knew they were going to come out passing and I see the ball in the air (after James Bradberry tipped a Cooper Rush pass) and I just went up high and caught it. Then we’re out there in the fourth quarter and you know what I was thinking? ‘How can I go from good to great? And how can I be a great teammate and help the team win?’ That’s my thoughts. I’ll do anything for this team to help us win.”

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 26-17 Sunday night loss to the Eagles - Blogging The Boys

8. Wide open Lamb. The Cowboys had one more chance to get back in the game, but they had to act quickly as they still trailed by nine points late in the fourth quarter. And they had their shot when CeeDee Lamb beat his defender down the sideline. Unfortunately, pressure came around the edge as Brandon Graham got in the face of Rush just in time to cause the pass to fall way short and into the arms of the Eagles’ safety. That’s your ballgame. Had Rush been able to put some stank on that throw that likely would have resulted in a Cowboys touchdown, cutting the lead to just two points.

Giants-Ravens ‘things I think’: Somehow, the Giants keep winning games they shouldn’t win - Big Blue View

Daboll isn’t getting ahead of himself. Fans shouldn’t, either. A 5-1 start doesn’t guarantee anything. But, absolutely you should enjoy this. Go ahead and dream about this ‘Little Engine That Could’ Giants’ team making the playoffs. Watching the New York Giants play football has not been fun for a very long time. Even when they were winning 11 games in 2016 they were doing it while playing terrible offense, which wasn’t much fun to watch. What’s happening now is fun. It’s unexpected. Feel good about it. Don’t pick it apart and look for the imperfections that will annoy you. The Giants are 5-1 and this is the most enjoyable stretch of Giants’ football we have seen in a long time. Shoot, you even have permission from Daboll and Saquon Barkley to enjoy it. “Dabs said it, it’s okay to be happy,” Barkley said Sunday evening. “You can be happy being 5-1. It’s hard to win in this league, you can enjoy it.” Who knows what will happen over the next 11 games. I think, though, watching the Giants right now is a blast.

What are the odds? Washington opens as home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers - Hogs Haven

The Washington Commanders were 1-4 coming into Week 6, and were 1-point road underdogs against the Bears. That line flipped back and forth throughout the week, with each team being 1-point favorites, making it basically a pick-em. Washington made it out of Chicago with a 12-7 win on Thursday Night Football. They also left with a QB who broke a finger on his throwing hand and could miss a few weeks. This means Carson Wentz gets replaced by Taylor Heinicke. This week, they’re hosting the Green Bay Packers and they start the week as home underdogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening line at +5.5 for Washington, and a 42.5 points O/U.

Tom Brady is straight up not having a good time - SB Nation

On the other side, Brady and the Tampa Bay offense struggled mightily in the first half, managing just three field goals from Ryan Succop as they trailed 10-9 at the halftime break. While the Buccaneers converted ten first downs in the first half, they were just 1-for-6 on third downs, and a pair of drives stalled out inside the red zone. Making matters worse for Brady was his production, or lack thereof, in the first half. The veteran quarterback completed just 10 of 21 passes for 110 yards in the first half, and was held out of the red zone. Brady was also pressured throughout the first half and sacked twice, leading to this moment where the quarterback lit into his offensive line near the end of the second quarter.

