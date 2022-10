The Philadelphia Eagles kept their winning streak alive, defeating the Dallas Cowboys at home by a final score of 26 to 17!

Although it wasn’t always pretty, it was fun watching the Eagles dominate Dallas for majority of the game.

Shane Haff and Jessica Taylor discuss the injuries, CJ Gardner-Johnson’s two interceptions, the dry third quarter and so much more on the BGN Instant Reaction Show.

Tune in LIVE and/or watch back on the replay!