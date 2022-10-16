 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lane Johnson leaves Eagles-Cowboys game with injury [UPDATE]

The Eagles’ right tackle was headed to the locker room just before halftime.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

UPDATE: The team announced that Lane Johnson has been ruled out with a concussion. Bad news for the veteran right tackle, who has been absolutely instrumental up front.

It’s Sunday Night Football and the Philadelphia Eagles are at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Things were going pretty well for the Eagles offense, which scored 20 points in the second quarter, but on the final offensive drive just before halftime, Lane Johnson ended up in the blue medical tent before heading into the locker room.

With Johnson sidelined, Jack Driscoll stepped in at right tackle to finish out the half. Driscoll has done a nice job over the past couple weeks filling in at various spots on the line. OL Coach Jeff Stoutland has said that the most important trait for non-starters is their versatility, and Driscoll has proven his value time and time again.

The Eagles offensive line was dominant in the first half on Sunday, opening up holes for Miles Sanders and doing a good job containing one of the best defensive lines in the league.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation