Eagles vs. Cowboys live updates

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are meeting in a HUGE Sunday Night Football matchup.

This game isn’t just about which team is the best in the NFC East. The winner of this battle has a strong claim to being the top team in the entire National Football Conference.

With an undefeated record, the Birds are entering this one as the better side on paper. But it’s up to them to prove they can take down their biggest challenge yet. They’ll have assistance from a juiced Lincoln Financial Field crowd.

Gotta make it happen.

PREGAME

Notable attendees on the field before kickoff include Joel Embiid and FLOTUS Jill Biden.

Meek Mill performed a portion of Dreams and Nightmares on the sideline shortly prior to kickoff:

Meek Mill with Dreams and Nightmares right before Eagles/Cowboys kickoff pic.twitter.com/qrPorEvFpz — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 17, 2022

FIRST QUARTER

The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer.

The Cowboys got to 3rd-and-2 after a Kyzir White pass breakup. Then Josh Sweat came crashing from the edge and stopped Ezekiel Elliott to force a three-and-out. Great start by the defense.

The Eagles started at their own 29-yard line. Jalen Hurts completed his second pass attempt to DeVonta Smith on a slant for a first down. Hurts got thrown to the ground on a sack to bring up 2nd-and-19. It didn’t look too dissimilar to the roughing call that Tom Brady drew last week but no penalty. Hurts had A.J. Brown open on 3rd-and-8 but overthrew him by a good bit despite having a clean throwing platform to work with. Bad miss.

32 net yards on that last Arryn Siposs punt. #Eagles need him and the coverage to be better. Had an opportunity to pin the Cowboys in there. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 17, 2022

Marcus Epps had a great diving pass breakup on 3rd-and-4 to force a Cowboys punt. Lack of zip on that ball from Rush certainly helped.

The Eagles curiously went with Boston Scott, who hadn’t played since Week 3, for their first carry of the night. 2-yard gain. Then Hurts hit Dallas Goedert — wait, no, that was Jack Stoll! — for a 21-yard gain. The Eagles drove to 3rd-and-5 from the Cowboys’ 40-yard line. On third down, the Eagles handed off to ... Kenneth Gainwell for a 2-yard gain. Real curious RB usage. Nick Sirianni decided to go for it on fourth down and the Eagles drew up a nice design to get a crossing Brown running wide open in the flat.

execution here is perfect. Micah Parsons is the option read, but look at Lane Johnson and DeVonta Smith: pic.twitter.com/GDDDSStkC2 — Kevin Kinkead (@Kevin_Kinkead) October 17, 2022

Easy conversion and then some. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-1 in the red zone and successfully snuck it with Hurts. The Eagles got to 3rd-and-12. Hurts threw to Brown short of the sticks and he powered his way to 4th-and-4. Sirianni went for it again ... and on 4th-and-4, the Cowboys got called for netural zone infraction. Wow! Hurts got Dallas with the hard count.

Nick Sirianni is every Eagles fan watching that offsides call pic.twitter.com/9AnMGRx0VF — Patrick (@76Iggles) October 17, 2022

SECOND QUARTER

The Eagles began the second quarter at 1st-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Miles Sanders’ second carry of the night immediately resulted in the first score. On the extra point, Jake Elliott made his first kick since returning from injury. All told, really nice drive by the offense. 15 plays, 80 yards, 7:36 off the clock. EAGLES 7, COWBOYS 0.

I appreciate the Eagles waiting to score until the 2nd quarter to continue padding their 2nd quarter scoring stats pic.twitter.com/tngtTT4mqt — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) October 17, 2022

Cooper Rush threw into coverage over the middle and James Bradberry tipped it into the air before Chauncey Gardner-Johnson came down with the interception! Rush’s first turnover of the year was bound to happen tonight.

The Eagles took over at the Cowboys’ 44-yard line and ran six straight times. Sanders had the first three carries, running hard and looking good. Then Scott took two, one of which went for a first down. A Sanders run was stuffed behind the line to bring up 3rd-and-3. On third down, the Eagles ran the SAME PLAY they ran on 4th-and-3 earlier where they read Micah Parsons and got A.J. Brown running wide open in the flat. This time it resulted in a touchdown! Great job by the coaching staff. EAGLES 14, COWBOYS 0.

The Eagles have now led by at least 14 points in all six of their games this season. — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 17, 2022

The Cowboys got to 4th-and-1 from their own 35-yard line ... and Mike McCarthy went for it. Ballsy. Rush’s pass was thrown behind his target and broken up by Bradberry for a turnover on downs!

The Eagles went three-and-out and brought Elliott in for a 51-yard field goal attempt. He made it! Boom. EAGLES 17, COWBOYS 0.

Jake Elliott is now tied with David Akers (1999-2010) for the most 50+ yard FGs (16) in #Eagles history (including playoffs). #FlyEaglesFly — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 17, 2022

The Cowboys started at their own 9-yard line after good special teams kick coverage and a Dallas unnecessary roughness penalty. The Cowboys drove to 3rd-and-9 from the 26-yard line and Rush threw another duck that got picked off, this time by Darius Slay. Eagles defensive feast.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Cooper Rush is 0 for 5 with two picks on passes traveling at least 10 yards downfield. His three completions have totaled 8 air yards. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 17, 2022

The Eagles took over at the Cowboys’ 46-yard line. They drove to the red zone but got set back with Scott being tackled for a loss and a false start penalty on Jordan Mailata. On 3rd-and-18, the Eagles ran a draw with Hurts that gained 12 yards. Sirianni went for it on 4th-and-6 ... except he didn’t. It was just another attempt to draw the Cowboys offsides. Hey, it worked earlier! Elliott came in for the 34-yard field goal attempt and made it. EAGLES 20, COWBOYS 0.

A 62-yard kickoff return by KaVontae Turpin allowed the Cowboys to start in Eagles territory. Special teams had been looking good to that point ... but that was a reminder that they’re certainly not special. The Cowboys got to 1st-and-10 from the 12-yard line and Cooper floated a pass to Noah Brown for what looked to some like an incredible touchdown catch. Except possession clearly wasn’t established until he was out of bounds, which a review overruled. Good job by the refs. Javon Hargrave deflected Rush’s second down pass. Then Rush’s third down pass was tipped in the end zone by — who else — Bradberry. Mike McCarthy opted to kick a field goal to make a three possession game ... a three possession game.

THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

INJURIES

