Eagles-Cowboys inactives: Dallas unexpectedly missing their top tight end

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The following seven Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Josh Jobe, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Tarron Jackson, and Reed Blankenship.

There are no real surprises here. The Eagles are mostly healthy, as expected.

Jobe is out after being ruled questionable on the final injury report.

Andre Dillard is active for the first time all season. He’ll be the backup left tackle behind Jordan Mailata. Dillard is one of nine offensive linemen suiting up for Philly.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Josh Jobe - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third string QB.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string RB.

OL Josh Sills - Tenth offensive lineman.

DE Tarron Jackson - Third defensive end.

S Reed Blankenship - Fourth safety.

Dallas Cowboys Inactive List

Dak Prescott was ruled questionable on the Cowboys’ final injury report but all indications were that he wasn’t going to suit up. That much has been confirmed.

Dalton Schultz is out after being listed without a game status on the Cowboys’ final injury report. He was limited in practice earlier in the week due to a knee issue. Schultz ranks third on the Cowboys in receiving yards this season, behind CeeDe Lamb and Noah Brown.

QB Dak Prescott

TE Dalton Schultz

OT Matt Waletzko

CB Nahshon Wright

LB Devin Harper

S Markquese Bell