Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 6 game preview and predictions

KISS.

Keep it simple, stupid.

Don’t overthink this.

The Philadelphia Eagles are not losing to Cooper Rush.

Cooper Rush, who has yet to throw an interception or lose a fumble this season. That’s simply not going to last.

The Eagles have what it takes to knock the Cowboys’ offense off schedule. And Rush does not have what it takes to carry Dallas with his arm.

Tonight’s crowd has the potential to flat out demoralize the Cowboys. I saw this firsthand with Phillies fans giving the Atlanta Braves no chance to claw back into the game twice this weekend.

Getting up early will be key. The Cowboys won’t stand a chance of coming back if the Birds can establish their dominance early on.

Retaining a perfect 6-0 record and having two weeks to celebrate a win over the Cowboys is on the line. The Eagles need to show they mean business.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 24 to 13, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Quez Watkins all score touchdowns. (The three Batmans.)

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.