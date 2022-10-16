NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 6 Games

Before the sixth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 6 games.

My overall record so far is 37-39-3. Need to get back above .500. The BGN community is slightly behind at 36-40-3.

Here are suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring RJ Ochoa, Rob “Stats” Guerrera, and me.

NFL WEEK 6 GAMES

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-6.5): Say it with me: the Eagles are going to comfortably beat the Cowboys on Sunday night. I want you to actually say it out loud. Don’t just read it. This isn’t about unabashed homerism. This is about being disrespectful to Dallas, who appear to be one of the few legitimately good teams in the NFL this year. It’s about believing in an Eagles team that has looked very good much more often than not this year. Don’t fall into the trap of overreacting to the ugly win over Arizona. The Eagles’ performance last week was more anomalous than it was indicative. The Birds’ offensive line is going to neutralize the Cowboys’ pass rush. Your mileage may vary when it comes to confidence in Jonathan Gannon but he’s always been able to shut down lesser quarterbacks like Rush. Rush, by the way, is basically guaranteed to turn the ball over at least once after not doing so at all this year. It’s due to happen. All told, the Eagles simply match up well against the Cowboys. Also, the crowd is going to be absolutely bonkers given the magnitude of this game and the additional context of the Phillies going to the NLCS. This city is fired up right now. This game is my LOCK OF THE WEEK for The SB Nation NFL Show. And let the record show I am leading the standings at 4-1 when it comes to my locks. PICK: Eagles -6.5

BALTIMORE RAVENS (-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Giants look legitimately respectable for the first time in a long time. But their offense isn’t going to be able to keep up with Lamar Jackson. PICK: Ravens -6

NEW YORK JETS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-7.5): Look, I know the Packers have looked like ass. And the Jets are coming off of a big win. But I’m not about to overreact to last week. This is still Aaron Rodgers vs. Zach Wilson that we’re talking about here. And Wilson has really never looked all that good. PICK: Packers -7.5

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-10) at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Pittsburgh is really banged up but betting against Mike Tomlin as an underdog is not an easy thing to do. Also, the Bucs just don’t look totally right. They’ll win the game but Kenny Pickett will find a way to cover, be it in garbage time or otherwise. PICK: Steelers +10

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-4) at ATLANTA FALCONS: The 49ers are dealing with some significant injury issues but I trust DeMeco Ryans to make it worth. The Falcons don’t have the firepower to score on San Fran’s defense. Few teams do. PICK: 49ers -4

MINNESOTA VIKINGS (-3.5) at MIAMI DOLPHINS: Kirk Cousins is capable of handling business against inferior opponents and that’s what the Dolphins are with Skylar Thompson under center. PICK: Vikings -3.5

CINCINNATI BENGALS (-3) at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Saints were buoyed by a big Taysom Hill rushing game and an inexplicable special teams gaffe last week. Not exactly the most sustainable factors. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will show up in their return to Louisiana. PICK: Bengals -3

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS (-3): The Browns’ ceiling is obviously limited with Jacoby Brissett but he should be able to beat his former team. PICK: Browns -3

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (-2): Why are the Colts giving points? They had a fluky win over KC and barely beat a pretty uninspiring Denver team. The Jags have not been consistent but they’ve demonstrated the higher ceiling. Doug Pederson has never lost to Frank Reich. PICK: Jaguars +2

CAROLINA PANTHERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS (-9.5): Give me the Panthers OUTRIGHT. They have the “bad head coach was fired” bump going for them. Especially with players on notice and/or motivated to showcase their services ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Also, the Rams aren’t good! LA ranks 25th in DVOA and 31st in point differential. PICK: Panthers +9.5

ARIZONA CARDINALS (-2.5) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Cards typically have success up in the Pacific Northwest. However, they still don’t have DeAndre Hopkins. And Geno Smith is straight up cooking right now. I’ll ride with the home dogs. PICK: Seahawks +2.5

BUFFALO BILLS (-2.5) at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Certainly not every day that you’re to be able to take Patrick Mahomes getting points at home. PICK: Chiefs +2.5

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-4.5): Watching the Broncos play offense is downright painful. How could one possibly put their faith in them. PICK: Chargers -4.5

