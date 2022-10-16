Eagles rooting guide for Week 6 games

The sixth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season is here!

It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Week 6 games. This exercise will be especially interesting this year since the Birds have more things to care about than usual due to owning a first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in the 2023 NFL Draft.

EAGLES GAME

DALLAS COWBOYS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: With a win, the Eagles advance to 6-0 and drop the Cowboys to 4-2. Huge opportunity to be pretty happy for two weeks with the bye coming up next. Beat Dallas!

NFC EAST

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK GIANTS: The Giants are now a respectable team but it’s hard to buy them as true threats to the Eagles winning the NFC East. Of course, that could change if they’re able to beat Baltimore. Would be nice to see them drop this game. Root for the Ravens.

NEW YORK JETS at GREEN BAY PACKERS: The Packers aren’t scaring anybody right now but ... best to keep Aaron Rogers away from the playoffs. Also good to see a Jets win that helps them stay behind the Saints in the draft order. Root for the J-E-T-S.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at MIAMI DOLPHINS: The Vikings are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture, right behind the Eagles in the top spot. Easy call to root for the AFC team to help Philly’s chances of securing the first-round bye. Root for the Dolphins.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS: The Bucs are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture. Easy call to root for the AFC team to help Philly’s chances of securing the first-round bye. The Steelers winning is also better when it comes to hoping the Saints will move ahead of Pittsburgh in the draft order. Root for the Stillers.

CAROLINA PANTHERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS: Though they don’t look very good right now, the Rams are still the bigger threat to the Eagles in the NFC. The Panthers winning also increases the chances of the Saints moving ahead of them in the draft order. Root for the Panthers.

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: The Eagles didn’t exactly beat the Cards comfortably but they ultimately got it done to secure a head-to-head tiebreaker. The Seahawks might be the more threatening team here with Geno Smith unexpectedly playing at a high level. Then again, Arizona could look significantly better when DeAndre Hopkins is back. Root for the Cardinals.

DRAFT PICK WATCH

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: The Saints are currently set to send the No. 10 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Eagles. The more the Saints lose, the more favorable that pick is for Philly. Root for the Bengals.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at ATLANTA FALCONS: The Falcons are currently ahead of the Saints in the draft order. An Atlanta win could help change that. The 49ers are also the bigger threat to the Eagles in the NFC playoff picture, so seeing them lose is also preferable. Root for the Falcons.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS: The Browns are currently higher in the draft order but they have a path to being better with Deshaun Watson’s eventual return and an easy schedule than the Pats have. New England might be the bigger threat to pick ahead of the Saints. Better to see the Pats capitalize on a winnable game for them. Root for the Patriots.

DENVER BRONCOS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: The Broncos are the bigger threat to pick (via Seattle) ahead of the Saints’ pick. Root for the Broncos.

WHAT’S LEFT

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Probably better to see the Colts win because they seem really bad and thus a bigger threat to pick ahead of the Saints. But here’s to rooting for Doug Pederson advancing to 3-0 against Frank Reich and giving the Jags a chance to win the AFC South. Root for the Jaguars.

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: The second-biggest matchup of the year, right behind Eagles vs. Cowboys. You should be rooting for the team that you think is lesser so they have a better chance at the No. 1 seed. It’s tough to say one of these teams is really lesser, though.