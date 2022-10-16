Eagles News: Trade for Christian McCaffrey?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline - NFL.com

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Yes, the Eagles already feature one of the top rushing attacks in the NFL with Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, but do you remember the Panthers’ offense when Cam Newton was paired with McCaffrey early in the running back’s career? They just shredded opponents on the ground. We could see that type of success for Philadelphia if McCaffrey were to link up with Hurts, the center of the Eagles’ run game with 6 rush TDs and 4 games with 10-plus carries this season. Adding McCaffrey to an Eagles offense that features A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert would open up so many possibilities. This offense would be explosive.

Sources: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers - ESPN

The Carolina Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete, league sources tell ESPN. The Panthers rebuffed at least two teams’ inquiries into trading for McCaffrey last week and will continue to reject overtures they don’t consider significant offers, according to sources. Listening hardly means the team is dealing McCaffrey. If the Panthers do not receive what they feel is a real offer — with a high draft pick or multiple picks — they are adamant that they will hold on to McCaffrey past the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, sources told ESPN.

No pressure, just the biggest game of the year - BGN

A Cowboys win would bring them even in overall record, and with a win over the Eagles in hand for a potential tie breaker. And they’d do it without Dak Prescott, and with the return game in Dallas. The Eagles can win and still lose the division, they can lose and still earn the #1 seed. Nothing will be written in stone following Sunday, but an Eagles win would give them reason to get a quote from a quarry during the bye week. Adding to the tension, this is both the best and worst time to face the Cowboys. Playing at home against the uninspiring Cooper Rush is in a high leverage game is a significant advantage. But the engine that drives the Eagles, the offensive line, is coming off a game where three starters missed various amounts of playing time. Their counterpart, the Cowboys defensive line, is Dallas’s engine and is playing at a high level, though their most dangerous pass rushers are also dealing with injury concerns. Those don’t even out, it only takes two or three fortuitously timed plays in the backfield by a pass rush to change a game.

Above the Nest with Raichele #61: Things to know ahead of Week 6 vs. Cowboys + Demarcus Lawrence doesn’t want to hear anymore about Jalen Hurts - BGN Radio

Raichele Privette briefly runs through the Eagles’ Week 5 takeaways against the Cardinals, shares what you need to know ahead of the Eagles’ highly anticipated Sunday night game against the Cowboys and gets into the messy comments from Jason Peters and DeMarcus Lawrence.

NFL Week 6 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN

Stat to know: The Cowboys currently lead the league in pass rush win rate this season, while the Eagles rank sixth in pass block win rate.

Cowboys at Eagles: Writer predictions for critical NFC East matchup - Blogging The Boys

RJ Ochoa (3-2): This past month has been one of the strangest that I have ever seen with the Dallas Cowboys. They have proven that they, in the best way possible, are in no way predictable. I think the best part about what the Cowboys have done over these last four weeks is given hope to the idea that you can trust them in an unrealistic sense again. We are all fans and sometimes allow that to impact our assessment but obviously do our best to be objective. I’m letting my bias show here because the Cowboys have restored my confidence in being able to. Give me Dallas over one of the bird teams (it’s stupid that they claim that word to themselves). Cowboys win, 22-19. Vamonos.

All-32: Can Micah Parsons Carry Cowboys to Division Lead? - Football Outsiders

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles—Sunday, 8:20 p.m. Key Unit/Player: DAL Defensive Line, PHI Offensive Line. The Eagles called their passing offense against the Cardinals like they were scared of true dropback passes. They did not want Jalen Hurts three- or five-step dropping from shotgun without play-action. Almost everything the Eagles called was an RPO, a screen, or a one-on-one ball to A.J. Brown, with only a few other plays sprinkled throughout to keep the defense honest. Sports Info Solutions marked Hurts with 3.7 air yards per attempt against the Cardinals, his lowest mark this year by more than a yard. While Hurts’ inconsistencies as a true dropback passer play some part in that, the depleted offensive line was the biggest issue on Sunday. Left tackle Jordan Mailata missed the entire game, center Jason Kelce went down halfway through, and guard Landon Dickerson only played about 20 minutes. Head coach Nick Sirianni and his offensive staff simply did not want to ask an offensive line with so many backups playing to hold up in pass protection, especially versus a frenzied Cardinals front seven. All three players are listed as questionable for this Sunday’s divisional game against the Cowboys [BLG Note: No, they area not! They will all play.], but if one or any of them are out, the Eagles may roll with a conservative game plan once again. Dallas’ front has produced more pressures than anyone in the NFL and has done so while primarily rushing with just four players (which you can read more about in this week’s Film Room).

NFL weather forecast for Week 6 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting - DraftKings Nation

57 degrees, mostly cloudy with a shower, 5 MPH winds S. We may get some light rain at some point during the contest, but not enough to dramatically impact the on field play.

Why First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game - NJ.com

First Lady Jill Biden will be at Sunday night’s game as part of the league’s “Crucial Catch” campaign. Biden is expected to join cancer patients, cancer survivors, and their families around 7:30 p.m. to participate in activities surrounding the cause.

Commanders Vs. Bears - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz didn’t do anything outstanding in this game while playing with a broken finger on his throwing hand, however he did throw an outstanding block on Bears linebacker Roquan Smith that flatted the Pro Bowl linebacker. This is the second week in a row Wentz has shown his blocking prowess.

Giants-Ravens: 3 keys for Giants to upset Baltimore - Big Blue View

It is tempting to look at the fact that Baltimore is last in the league in passing yards allowed and think this is the week the Giants cut loose and aim for a 350- or 400-yard aerial assault on the Ravens. Well, some big passing plays would — of course — be nice. And perhaps necessary to pull off another upset. Baltimore, though, is actually 10th in the league in Pass DVOA, per Football Outsiders. So, the yardage might be misleading. The Giants need to be who they are. Run the football. Protect it. Use Daniel Jones’ legs. Try to prevent the game from becoming a shootout. Be creative when it’s appropriate.

Jets Activate DE Vinny Curry from IR, Release TE Lawrence Cager - New York Jets

The Jets have activated DE Vinny Curry from injured reserve and released TE Lawrence Cager. The Green & White also called up OL Mike Remmers and TE Kenny Yeboah for Sunday’s game at Green Bay. Curry (6-3, 279), who was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1 with a hamstring injury, returned to practice Oct. 5. He signed with the Green & White in March of 2021 and was placed on the reserve/NFI list on Aug. 24, which ended his season. Curry then re-signed with the Jets this past offseason. Originally a second-round pick out of Marshall in 2012, he spent eight of his first nine years with Philadelphia and one season with Tampa Bay in 2018. Curry, who is from Neptune, NJ, has played in 123 regular-season games in his career with 28 starts and has totaled 32.5 sacks, 92 QB hits and 194 tackles. [BLG Note: Vinny is set to play in his first NFL game since he started for the Eagles in Week 17 in 2020.]

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are making the NFL rethink how to evaluate QBs - SB Nation

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and some of their peers have broken our brains. These two talents, who will stand across the field from each other on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs square off with the Buffalo Bills for the first time since their epic AFC Divisional Round game, have warped how we view the quarterback position. We now grade these quarterbacks on a different scale. We have adjusted our expectations regarding quarterback play as a result. These two, along with other young elite talents at the position like Justin Herbert and Lamar Jackson, have altered our view of playing quarterback. The impossible has become normal, and airbending throws along with shape-shifting scrambles are part of the everyday, when years ago they were barely contemplated. Gone is the notion of what playing quarterback entails, the image of a battleship in the pocket working through reads as chaos unfolds around them. Instead we crave creativity, a combination of arm talent, athleticism, and arm angles. A player who does not take what the defense gives him, but instead takes what it refuses to concede. Allen and Mahomes have broken our brains in another way. They — along with a few of their peers — have broken the mold when it comes to quarterback scouting.

The crowd made a difference in Philadelphia - The Good Phight

This weekend, there really isn’t much of a doubt that the crowd played a part in the Phillies’ victory over the Braves. We’ve seen the team have to celebrate the clinching of a wild card in Houston, winning the wild card series in St. Louis and wanted to have some of the fun. They took one of the games in Atlanta prior to this weekend’s slate of games, meaning the chance to clinch a trip to the National League Championship Series in Philadelphia was a very real possibility. [BLG Note: You can bet it’s going to be a factor on Sunday night at The Linc, as well.]

