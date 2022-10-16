The UNDEFEATED Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) are hosting the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) for an NFC East showdown on Sunday Night Football. This game is going to be so good!

The Eagles are still undefeated through five weeks and can lean on their experience against the Vikings on MNF for how to dominate in primetime. The Cowboys defense will be a big challenge for Jalen Hurts and Co., but Philadelphia’s offense definitely has all the talent they’ll need in order to come out on top — let’s just hope they do.

It’ll be interesting to see how the offense looks against the Cowboys, with each of their first five performances being so varied — A.J. Brown game, DeVonta Smith game, Miles Sanders game, Jalen Hurts game, OL game in Week 5. Who will be the hot-hand Sunday night?

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

