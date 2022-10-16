 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6 Late Games

For your late-afternoon and early-evening watching.

By Alexis Chassen
Now that the Week 6 early games are over, it’s time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options. You can [CLICK HERE] for a full Week 6 Eagles fan rooting guide.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Check below for more information on these NFL Week 6 late games.

Sunday, October 16

CAROLINA PANTHERS at LOS ANGELES RAMS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: : Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (CAR), 85 (LAR) | XM: 383 (CAR), 225 (LAR)

ARIZONA CARDINALS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Start time: 4:05 PM ET
Channel: FOX
Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (ARI), 81 (SEA) | XM: 384 (ARI), 226 (SEA)

BUFFALO BILLS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Start time: 4:25 PM ET
Channel: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)
Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (BUF), 82 (KC) | XM: 385 (BUF), 227 (KC)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 6 late games here in the comment section. Stay tuned for the Eagles’ Sunday Night Football thread to be posted later today.

