Now that the Week 6 early games are over, it's time to take a look at your late-afternoon viewing options.

Here’s who the BGN writers are predicting to win.

Check below for more information on these NFL Week 6 late games.

Online Streaming

Sunday, October 16

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: : Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 133 (CAR), 85 (LAR) | XM: 383 (CAR), 225 (LAR)

Start time: 4:05 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 134 (ARI), 81 (SEA) | XM: 384 (ARI), 226 (SEA)

Start time: 4:25 PM ET

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 135 (BUF), 82 (KC) | XM: 385 (BUF), 227 (KC)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 6 late games here in the comment section.