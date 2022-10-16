 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6 Early Games

Let’s watch some football together!

Sunday’s slate of Week 6 games will get underway with several interesting matchups in the 1:00 PM time slot. Doug Pederson and the Jaguars face Frank Reich and the Colts for the second time this season, the Giants host the Ravens, and the Vikings take on the Dolphins in Miami.

You can CLICK HERE for a full Week 6 Eagles fan rooting guide.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, so until then, sit back and enjoy. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Ravens vs. Giants on CBS and Jets vs. Packers on FOX.

Sunday, October 16

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 98 (BAL), 111 (NYG) | XM: 390 (BAL), 232 (NYG)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 134 (NE), 81 (CLE) | XM: 384 (NE), 226 (CLE)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 109 (CIN), 158 (NO) | XM: 389 (CIN), 229 (NO)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: CBS
Sirius: 108 (JAX), 83 (IND) | XM: 388 (JAX), 228 (IND)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 132 (SF), 106 (ATL) | XM: 386 (SF), 230 (ATL)

NEW YORK JETS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 121 (NYJ), 113 (GB) | XM: 387 (NYJ), 231 (GB)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 135 (MIN), 82 (MIA) | XM: 385 (MIN), 227 (MIA)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: FOX
Sirius: 133 (TB), 85 (PIT) | XM: 383 (TB), 225 (PIT)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 6 early games here in the comment section.

