Sunday’s slate of Week 6 games will get underway with several interesting matchups in the 1:00 PM time slot. Doug Pederson and the Jaguars face Frank Reich and the Colts for the second time this season, the Giants host the Ravens, and the Vikings take on the Dolphins in Miami.

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, so until then, sit back and enjoy. Click here to see which game is broadcasted in your region. For the early games, the Philadelphia area is set to receive Ravens vs. Giants on CBS and Jets vs. Packers on FOX.

Read on for more information on how to watch these NFL Week 6 early games.

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Paramount+

Sunday, October 16

All start times at 1:00 PM Eastern.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at NEW YORK GIANTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 98 (BAL), 111 (NYG) | XM: 390 (BAL), 232 (NYG)

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at CLEVELAND BROWNS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 134 (NE), 81 (CLE) | XM: 384 (NE), 226 (CLE)

CINCINNATI BENGALS at NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 109 (CIN), 158 (NO) | XM: 389 (CIN), 229 (NO)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Channel: CBS

Sirius: 108 (JAX), 83 (IND) | XM: 388 (JAX), 228 (IND)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers at ATLANTA FALCONS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 132 (SF), 106 (ATL) | XM: 386 (SF), 230 (ATL)

NEW YORK JETS at GREEN BAY PACKERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 121 (NYJ), 113 (GB) | XM: 387 (NYJ), 231 (GB)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at MIAMI DOLPHINS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 135 (MIN), 82 (MIA) | XM: 385 (MIN), 227 (MIA)

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Channel: FOX

Sirius: 133 (TB), 85 (PIT) | XM: 383 (TB), 225 (PIT)

Note: This is an open thread. Discuss all of the NFL Week 6 early games here in the comment section.