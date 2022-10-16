Eagles vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) for a division rivalry matchup on Sunday Night Football. Lincoln Financial Field will be electric for this Week 6 primetime game.
The Eagles are fighting to remain undefeated to hold onto the top spot in the NFC East, and to get a little revenge from their two meetings in 2021. Head coach Nick Sirianni doesn’t think about it that way, saying that their only motivation this week is playing their best for each other. Truth is, though, there’s no shortage of motivation for Philly heading into this game, and with what will assuredly be a home-field advantage, they’ll have the perfect setting for success.
It won’t, however, be a cake-walk for the home team. The Cowboys defense will present it’s share of challenges despite the versatility of the Eagles offense we’ve seen through five weeks. We’ve seen A.J. Brown dominate, DeVonta Smith dominate, Miles Sanders set career-highs, Jalen Hurts spread the ball around evenly, and we’ve seen the QB sneak the ball what seemed like 100 times against the Cardinals. Still, the Dallas defense will be one of the toughest they’ve faced at all levels — Demarcus Lawrence up front, Micah Parsons damn near everywhere, and Trevon Diggs and Malik Hooker on the back end.
Hopefully the Eagles defense will have another chance to apply consistent pressure on Cooper Rush, and make the QB feel uncomfortable. Despite Rush’s inexperience, he’s lead the team to four straight wins without Dak Prescott. The team’s Week 1 performance felt flat, with players looking absolutely helpless on the sideline. Since then, they’ve found ways to win and to not look like a complete mess.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)
Referee: John Hussey (The Eagles are 13-7 in the 20 games as judge and referee.)
Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 81 (DAL), 85 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (PHI)
Online Streaming
Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
The Eagles are over a touchdown favorite at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas Cowboys: +6.5 (+225)
Philadelphia Eagles: -6.5 (-265)
Over/under: 42
History Lesson
The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these division rivals, 69-53, and have won the past three meetings. They last faced off against each other back in January to close out the 2021 regular season, with the Cowboys getting a big win in Philly, 51-26. It sounds worse than it was considering the Eagles sat most of their starters having locked in their spot in the postseason.
Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule
Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football
Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football
Week 7 - BYE WEEK
Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football
Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football
Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football
Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)
