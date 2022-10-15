Eagles announce 4 roster moves ahead of Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced four roster moves ahead of their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

An overview:

OT Andre Dillard was activated from injured reserve.

DE Janarius Robinson was placed on injured reserve.

DB Andre Chachere was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

OT Jarrid Williams was placed on practice squad injured reserve.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

ANDRE DILLARD

We knew a Dillard return was nearing when the Eagles activated his 21-day practice window on October 5.

Dillard is now back on the active roster for the first time since suffering a broken forearm in early September. He figures to be the top backup option at left tackle behind Jordan Mailata. Mailata was listed without a status on the final Eagles-Cowboys injury report, which was positive news for the Birds, but we’ll see if he can make it through the entire game.

Always good to have more depth.

JANARIUS ROBINSON

Robinson going to IR opened up the roster spot for Dillard to return.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury during Friday’s practice. He has been a healthy scratch since the Eagles signed him from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad on September 13.

Robinson will be eligible to return from IR after missing four games. The earliest he can be activated is Week 11. And that’s assuming he’s healthy by then. The exact extent of his injury is currently unknown.

The Eagles added Robinson to their roster after losing Derek Barnett for the season. It remains to be seen if they’ll now be looking for more defensive end depth.

ANDRE CHACHERE

Chachere is being elevated for the third week in a row. Adding him to the game day roster gives the Eagles more depth at cornerback and a boost when it comes to special teams coverage. Chachere’s elevation could be a sign that Josh Jobe, who was ruled questionable, won’t play this week.

Now that he’s been temporarily elevated three times, Chachere is subject to the waiver process if he’s temporarily elevated again.

JARRID WILLIAMS

It appears that Williams also got hurt in Friday’s practice. By placing him on practice squad IR, the Eagles have opened a practice squad spot.