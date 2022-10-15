Eagles rookie storylines entering the Cowboys game

The Eagles march ahead as the only undefeated team in the NFL. Their Week 6 showdown with the Cowboys looms large as Dallas fields a 4-1 team with an overachieving offense and one of the best defenses in the league. This is no doubt the biggest test yet for Philadelphia. This big test will also be felt by some of the Eagles rookies.

What’s next from Jordan Davis?

Jordan Davis might be the best nose tackle in the NFL already. He has been everything the Eagles could hope for at this point in the season. His size, physicality and feel for the game has made him ideal as a read/react defender in the middle of the Eagles line. His dominance has made running the ball on Philadelphia a herculean task and he is already keying so much for his teammates.

Davis is coming off his biggest snap load of the season against Arizona, and he no doubt made a difference. Dallas is a different beast than any other team the Eagles have faced this year. The Cowboys have a pair of really good backs and a really physical interior offensive line. This is a team that wants to impose their will on defenses through running the ball. To make matters tough, Dallas has found success throwing the ball despite Cooper Rush starting the last few weeks in place of an injured Dak Prescott.

Davis will be on the field a lot again. The Eagles need him to help get Dallas into third and long all game. In a lot of ways, the defense’s performance rides on Jordan Davis’ shoulders this Sunday.

Is it time to break the glass on the Nakobe Dean button?

Last week was a rough outing for the Eagles linebackers. While Kyzir White was deployed as a quarterback spy, TJ Edwards had much more responsibility locking down the middle of the field for the Eagles. The result was his worst game as a starter in the NFL.

Cooper Rush won’t demand that sort of defending, so the Eagles game plan will likely put less stress on Edwards. That being said, Edwards has been shown to be a bit of a weak point if teams can isolate him in coverage. Something the Cowboys might try to do with their running backs, tight ends and slot receivers.

If Edwards struggles again, the Eagles should at least consider Nakobe Dean in sub packages. Dean has the athleticism and instincts to be a reliable coverage defender. It really is just a question of how much the team trusts him to come on the field.

Will we see any Cam Jurgens?

Jason Kelce got really banged up against Arizona. In fact, the whole offensive line is dealing with injuries. While Kelce will push to play against Dallas, the team has the luxury of a high quality rookie waiting in the wings if he has to miss snaps.

The Eagles seem set on Jurgens playing just center, but if injuries get any worse on the line, the Eagles might just opt to get their best five players on the field. It is a long shot, but we could see Cam Jurgens against Dallas’ new look defense.

Special teams rookie

Britain Covey needs to show something a bit more than he has. His lack of contribution fielding punts has definitely hindered the Eagles more than it should. He needs to show something against Dallas.