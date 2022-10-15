5 college football players to watch in Week 7

Another full weekend of college football to watch and quite a few talented players will be on the field. Here are some names to watch. All listed times are EST.

Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State v. Michigan (12 PM on Fox): Joey Porter is the leader in the Penn State secondary and will need to be on his A-Game against an undefeated Michigan team. This will be the biggest test yet for one of the best cornerbacks in the nation.

Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama v. Tennessee (3:30 PM on CBS): Will Anderson and the Tide escaped a close one last week against Texas A&M. Now they will need to bring their best against the best Tennessee team fielded in quite some time. The Vols have an explosive offense led by the arm of Hendon Hooker. Will Anderson will need a signature performance to shut down the Vols offense and help Alabama stay unbeaten.

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse v. NC State (3:30 PM on ACCN): Syracuse is fielding an undefeated team thanks in part to Sean Tucker keeping the offense humming. The junior running back combines strength, quickness and soft hands to be a three down difference maker for the Orange. Cuse has a tough showdown against conference rival NC State and Tucker will tote the rock early and often to help keep Syracuse's winning streak going.

KJ Henry, Edge, Clemson v. FSU (7:30 PM on ABC): Tell me if you've heard this before: Clemson has a bunch of stud defensive linemen. The Tigers have NFL talent all over their defensive front, but KJ Henry has been hot and will need to keep that motor running against a scrappy FSU team.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah v. USC (8 PM on Fox): Clark Phillips III and the Utes are coming off a big loss to UCLA, but they have no time to dwell on it with USC on the schedule. Clark Phillips III is one of the nation's most exciting cornerbacks, picking off five passes already this season and returning two for a score. Phillips III will need those big plays against a USC team that looks unstoppable, especially on offense.