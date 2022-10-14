Eagles-Cowboys Final Injury Report: Good news for Philadelphia, bad news for Dallas

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The big news is that all of the Eagles’ starters were FULL PARTICIPANTS in Friday’s practice.

Despite being limited in practice earlier this week, Jordan Mailata, Jason Kelce, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Avonte Maddox, and Jake Elliott all set to play. They were not listed with game statuses. Good news heading into a huge game.

Two players were ruled QUESTIONABLE: Josh Jobe and Janarius Robinson.

Jobe was listed as DNP on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and Friday. Not the biggest deal if he can’t suit up considering he only played on special teams. The Eagles could look to temporarily elevate Andre Chachere from the practice squad again for more defensive back/ST depth.

Robinson is a new addition to the injury report after seemingly suffering an ankle injury during Friday’s practice. He would be a healthy scratch normally anyway.

Elsewhere, Patrick Johnson is also notably listed without a status after missing last week’s game due to a concussion. He’ll return as the backup SAM linebacker behind Haason Reddick.

Nick Sirianni sounded optimistic about Andre Dillard’s chances of playing against Dallas. He said Dillard is “close” to returning and “has a good chance to play this week.” If healthy, Dillard figures to be Mailata’s top backup option at left tackle. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to officially activate Dillard from injured reserve to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Josh Jobe (shoulder)

DE Janarius Robinson (ankle)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Andre Dillard (designated for return)

DE Derek Barnett

TE Jaedan Graham

WR Greg Ward

Dillard could feasibly be activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Ward and Graham are out for the year since they went on IR before roster cuts to 53.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson

T/G Brett Toth

Jackson and Toth are now eligible to be activated whenever the Eagles desire.

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The big news in Dallas is that CeeDee Lamb is now questionable to play after being added to the injury report on Friday with a hip issue. Not an ideal development for the Cowboys. Even if their leading receiver is able to play, not great to see him unexpectedly banged up.

Jason Peters was limited in practice all week and seems to think he’s going to play despite being ruled questionable. If he does suit up, he’ll take rotational snaps at left guard against his former team.

Dak Prescott is also questionable. All indications point to him missing this week’s game and returning next week. He certainly did not take full starters reps to prepare for Philly. Those instead went to Cooper Rush, who is likely to start on Sunday night. I guess it’ll be interesting to see if Prescott is kept active as a backup in case of emergency.

OUT

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

WR CeeDee Lamb (hip)

OT Jason Peters (chest)

QB Dak Prescott (right thumb)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Tarell Basham

LB Devante Bond

TE Ian Bunting

LS Jake McQuaide

OT Tyron Smith

CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

WR James Washington

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

LB Damone Clark (designated for return)