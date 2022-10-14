Eagles prop bets for Week 6: Jalen Hurts bound to find the end zone

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com

Anytime touchdown Kenneth Gainwell.

What is the line telling you: Because both the Eagles and Cowboys have elite pass defenses, with the Eagles ranking No. 1 in opponent’s yards per pass attempt (5.0 yards per opponent pass attempt), and the Cowboys rank No. 4 (5.2 yards), you would expect this to be a low-scoring game. If the Eagles get to the goal line, we like Kenneth Gainwell plus-450 for an anytime touchdown.

Anytime touchdown Jalen Hurts.

What is the line telling you: Jalen Hurts is very effective near the goal line, and he will be again if the Eagles get close, so we can definitely see Hurts coming to the rescue again with a rushing touchdown, plus-110, especially against a Dallas defense that’s No. 2 in opponent’s Red Zone scoring.

Anytime touchdown Ezekiel Elliott.

What is the line telling you: With the Eagles ranking No. 16 in opponent rushing TDs per game, we can see Ezekiel Elliott scoring a touchdown plus-160.

Cowboys plus-3.5 in the first half.

What is the line telling you: The Eagles hold a slight edge in the pass rush, and the Eagles overall are the better team, but the Cowboys do have a good defense. Both pass defenses are very good, and the Cowboys are actually better at stopping the run. Dallas has some super, super players on their defense.

