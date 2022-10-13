EAGLES VS. COWBOYS PREVIEW: The first ever LIVE NFC East Mixtape episode!

Eagles vs. Cowboys.

Arguably the biggest game of the 2022 NFL season thus far.

Indisputably the most important NFC matchup to this point, at least.

Eagles win and they remain the league’s only undefeated team at 6-0. They’re on a great path to securing the No. 1 seed.

Cowboys win and they’re in position to overtake the Birds at the top of the conference, especially with Dak Prescott’s return nearing.

This week’s Sunday Night Football kickoff can’t get here soon enough.

In order to pass the time until then (and to avoid a bad Thursday Night Football tilt), why not join us for a very special episode of The NFC East Mixtape? It’s the first ever LIVE episode of the podcast. You can watch RJ Ochoa from Blogging The Boys and I preview this matchup as the show streams or back on replay. Click here or in the embed below:

An Eagles win this weekend would sure make for a great NFCEM episode next week.