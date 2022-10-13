DeMarcus Lawrence gives Jalen Hurts and the Eagles some bulletin board material

Is it truly Eagles vs. Cowboys if there isn’t any trash talk leading up to the game?

Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence provided the Birds with some bulletin board material on Thursday by downplaying Jalen Hurts’ improvement.

Lawrence added that the Eagles offense would be a good challenge, arguably the best they’ve played this season.



“But also, we Dem Boys,” Lawrence said “Remember that. Don’t worry about it.



“Y’all will see it in Sunday.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) October 13, 2022

OK, now let’s ask about the Eagles offense overall



“You know, you’re asking me questions like I should be worried about them,” Lawrence said. “Never worried, never scared, never quivering from any situation.



“I just want y’all to understand we’re coming to play, too.” — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) October 13, 2022

To get out in front of the “What Was He Supposed To Say?” crowd, no one can fault Lawrence for expressing confidence in himself and his team. Especially when the Cowboys’ defense has indeed played well this year. Dallas ranks third in opponent offensive points per game and sixth in defensive DVOA.

That said, it’s pretty standard for players and coaches to gas up their upcoming opponent. Heck, Hurts went out of his way to praise the Arizona Cardinals last week after no one really asked him about them during his mid-week press conference.

And so for Lawrence to not give an improved Hurts — who has been in the MVP conversation — any credit stands out.

Perhaps Lawrence, who has been one to chirp in the past, will deliver on his promise. Maybe the Cowboys defense really will come to play and limit Hurts in the process of handing the Eagles their first loss.

But ... if not? If Hurts totally balls out in a big win for the Birds?