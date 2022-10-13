Eagles Injury Report: Some positive signs ahead of the Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Birds listed 13 players under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Jake Elliott, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, James Bradberry, A.J. Brown, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, and Josh Sweat.

Kelce was spotted entering the medical tent during the relatively brief media-attended portion of practice. Tim McManus noted he was “wincing” after an individual drill rep. Not great to hear ... but the guess here is that Kelce will play. He’s too tough to bet against. One can wonder if he’ll be able to make it through the entire game.

Mailata was back at left tackle in individual drills. He is wearing a sleeve on his injured shoulder. He appears to be on track to play.

Dickerson and Seumalo also seem to be on track to play. Dickerson’s ability to make it through the entire game is in question since he missed snaps last week and previously in Week 3.

Elliott was seen attempting kicks for the first time since getting hurt in Week 4. The Eagles might not need to rely on Cameron Dicker this week.

Maddox has a chance to return as the Eagles’ slot cornerback this weekend.

Jobe was upgraded to limited after being listed under ‘Did Not Participate’ on Wednesday. He has a chance to suit up and contribute on special teams.

Bradberry, Brown, Cox, Graham, Slay, and Sweat were are limited due to scheduled rest. They’ll be fine to play on Sunday.

Two players were listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Kenneth Gainwell and Patrick Johnson.

They were upgraded after being listed under limited on Wednesday. Johnson is set to return to the field after missing Week 5.

We’ll find out more about the Eagles’ health situation with the team being required to list game statuses on Friday’s final injury report. In general, things seem to be trending the right way for the Birds.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (ankle)

K Jake Elliott (right ankle)

DE Brandon Graham (rest)

CB Josh Jobe (shoulder)

C Jason Kelce (ankle)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Kenneth Gainwell (rib)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The only two changes from Wednesday to Thursday: Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons both being upgraded from DNP to limited.

Today marks the first time that Prescott has practiced since he suffered his thumb injury in Week 1. Does this mean he’s playing on Sunday night? Not if the Cowboys are being truthful about Prescott needing a full week of practice before returning. Mike McCarthy has said that Dallas is preparing Cooper Rush as the starter. There is thought that Prescott’s upgrade to limited is a good sign for him returning in Week 7.

Parsons told reporters he plans to play. DeMarcus Lawrence and Jason Peters indicated they’ll be able to suit up as well.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (chest)

LB Micah Parsons (groin)

OT Jason Peters (chest)

QB Dak Prescott (right thumb)

TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder)

TE Jake Ferguson (knee)

S Jayron Kearse (knee)

CB Jourdan Lewis (groin)

OG Connor McGovern (ankle)

S Donovan Wilson (ankle)