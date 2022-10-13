 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6 Game Picks

Predicting the winners of this week’s football matchups.

By Brandon Lee Gowton
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Our Week 6 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 5, John Stolnis is still on top. The BGN Community, meanwhile, remains in last. Gotta step it up, readers!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is mostly feeling confident about a Birds win over the Dallas Cowboys. There is one non-believer among us.

BGN Community Week 5 record: 9-7

BGN Community record: 40-39-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

