NFL Week 6 Game Picks

Our Week 6 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!
Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.
You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.
After Week 5, John Stolnis is still on top. The BGN Community, meanwhile, remains in last. Gotta step it up, readers!
When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is mostly feeling confident about a Birds win over the Dallas Cowboys. There is one non-believer among us.
BGN Community Week 5 record: 9-7
BGN Community record: 40-39-1
MAKE YOUR PICKS
Vote for your picks below.
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
54%
Commanders
-
45%
Bears
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
91%
Ravens
-
8%
Giants
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
90%
Bengals
-
9%
Saints
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
75%
Jaguars
-
24%
Colts
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
80%
Vikings
-
19%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
50%
Patriots
-
49%
Browns
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
21%
Jets
-
78%
Packers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
94%
49ers
-
5%
Falcons
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
97%
Buccaneers
-
2%
Steelers
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
62%
Cardinals
-
37%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
4%
Panthers
-
95%
Rams
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
65%
Bills
-
34%
Chiefs
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
12%
Cowboys
-
87%
Eagles
Poll
Which team will win in Week 6?
-
4%
Broncos
-
95%
Chargers
