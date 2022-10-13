NFL Week 6 Game Picks

Our Week 6 picks for the 2022 NFL season are in!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 5, John Stolnis is still on top. The BGN Community, meanwhile, remains in last. Gotta step it up, readers!

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, the BGN staff is mostly feeling confident about a Birds win over the Dallas Cowboys. There is one non-believer among us.

BGN Community Week 5 record: 9-7

BGN Community record: 40-39-1

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote for your picks below.

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Commanders

Bears vote view results 54% Commanders (132 votes)

45% Bears (110 votes) 242 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Ravens

Giants vote view results 91% Ravens (213 votes)

8% Giants (20 votes) 233 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Bengals

Saints vote view results 90% Bengals (210 votes)

9% Saints (21 votes) 231 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Jaguars

Colts vote view results 75% Jaguars (171 votes)

24% Colts (56 votes) 227 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Vikings

Dolphins vote view results 80% Vikings (184 votes)

19% Dolphins (44 votes) 228 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Patriots

Browns vote view results 50% Patriots (112 votes)

49% Browns (108 votes) 220 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Jets

Packers vote view results 21% Jets (48 votes)

78% Packers (173 votes) 221 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? 49ers

Falcons vote view results 94% 49ers (206 votes)

5% Falcons (11 votes) 217 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Buccaneers

Steelers vote view results 97% Buccaneers (213 votes)

2% Steelers (6 votes) 219 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Cardinals

Seahawks vote view results 62% Cardinals (133 votes)

37% Seahawks (80 votes) 213 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Panthers

Rams vote view results 4% Panthers (10 votes)

95% Rams (205 votes) 215 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Bills

Chiefs vote view results 65% Bills (142 votes)

34% Chiefs (74 votes) 216 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win in Week 6? Cowboys

Eagles vote view results 12% Cowboys (34 votes)

87% Eagles (234 votes) 268 votes total Vote Now