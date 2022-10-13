Eagles News: Jason Peters refers to Philly fans as ‘f***ing idiots”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Dallas Cowboys OL Jason Peters gives Philadelphia Eagles fans brutal compliment - ESPN

Jason Peters spent 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was named a Pro Bowler nine times and won a Super Bowl there. So he understands Eagles fans better than most. He is now on the other side of the NFC East rivalry as a member of the Dallas Cowboys and will make his return to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. nd he meant this in the nicest way possible: “I just know the Philly fans are f---ing idiots.” “But they know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar,” Peters said. “They going to cuss at you. They going to throw stuff. They pride they self on that, so they know that. Philly fans is the wildest fans out there to me.” Peters is downplaying his return. He said it would have meant more if he had played there last year after joining the Chicago Bears. He even trotted out, “it’s just another game for me.” But Philadelphia meant — and means — a lot to him. “I got my first Super Bowl. I laid a lot of bricks there,” Peters said. “Philly, that’s my city. Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ‘em.”

Eagles All-22 Film Review: Takeaways from the win over the Cardinals - BGN

This was a weird passing game. It felt incredibly limited, which made perfect sense early on! The Eagles started on fire and basically walked down the field. The first drive felt so easy. The Cardinals were playing a lot of off-coverage and wanted to keep an extra man in the box to stop the Eagles from running the ball. The Eagles just found it easy to simply fake a run and then throw it quickly outside because the Cardinals didn’t have the numbers to deal with it. It was working great at the start and it made sense to keep doing it. The quick screens early on were really good and effective. Here’s a great example to Dallas Goedert.

Biggest takeaways from Philly’s win over the Cardinals - BGN Radio

The Eagles are 5-0! Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski run through their biggest takeaways from Philly’s win over the Cardinals.

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

This is not a great Cowboys line. Tyler Smith has been hailed as a great find for the Cowboys through his first five professional games. Anecdotally in watching their games, I don’t see it. He certainly has shown that there’s promise for the future, but in the short-term, that’s a matchup Josh Sweat should be able to exploit. Smith already has five penalties on the season, and according to PFF, three sacks allowed. The Eagles should be looking to take advantage Smith and McGovern on the left side of their line. (I also like Haason Reddick’s chances of making another big play against Terence Steele.)

Big Game - Iggles Blitz

As for Dallas, they are 17th in offensive DVOA and 6th in defensive DVOA. They are playing good football, even with Cooper Rush at QB instead of Dak Prescott. Rush reminds me of AJ Feeley back in 2002. Feeley went 4-1 as the starter, aided by a Top 5 defense and the #7 rushing attack in the league. There were arguments about Feeley vs Donovan McNabb back then, just as today some Dallas fans want Rush over Prescott. People love backup QBs. Rush has played pretty well. Dallas only has one turnover with him as the starter. They haven’t scored more than 25 points in a game and the last two weeks they were held to under 280 yards. But Rush is making enough plays to win. Sunday won’t be a game where Rush can play “not to lose”. The Eagles are the best team he’s gone up against on offense and defense. Unless the Eagles have a dreadful showing, there will be pressure on Rush to perform. We’ll get a better feel for what he can do in that game. Against the Rams, Rush was 10-16-102. Once you took away sack yardage, the Cowboys had 76 yards of passing. Their D and STs really dominated that game. It is tough to rely on that week in and week out. The Eagles have yet to play a complete game. Sunday night would be an ideal time to do that. They could send a big message to the rest of the NFC.

NFL Week 5 Defense Rankings - PFF

6. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES EPA/Play Allowed: -0.104 (9th). The Lions lit up the Eagles’ defense in Week 1, but Philadelphia has allowed only 46 points on defense across four games since then. The defense ranks No. 3 in the NFL in expected points added (EPA) allowed per passing play, and it has two fantastic cornerbacks and a deep pass rush unit. Darius Slay has allowed only 14 catches on 30 targets this season with two pass breakups, while James Bradberry has surrendered 14 on 31 targets with three pass breakups. If the Eagles can improve their run defense (No. 27 in EPA per run play), this unit could easily finish inside the top three by the end of the season. They are loaded with talent in their front seven, including rookie Jordan Davis and his 80.5 overall grade that leads all rookie defensive linemen.

Week 6 NFL Picks Against the Spread - The Ringer

With the game tied at 17 last week, the Eagles put together a 17-play, 70-yard drive against the Cardinals and kicked what turned out to be the game-winning field goal. They moved from their own 25 to the Arizona 34 without passing the ball. Instead, they used eight straight runs. The drive reinforced the notion that an elite offensive line is at the heart of the Eagles’ 5-0 start. The Cowboys defense, meanwhile, continues to dominate. Dallas has not allowed more than 19 points in a game this season, and they’ve faced good quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and Matthew Stafford during that stretch. The idea that Cooper Rush is the reason for the Cowboys’ success is off base. Don’t get me wrong, Rush has performed admirably—especially for a backup. But in the last four weeks with Rush as the starter, the Cowboys offense ranks 18th in EPA per drive and 26th in success rate. Rush has made some excellent throws in high-leverage situations, but mostly he’s being asked not to lose the game, and he hasn’t. There’s a scenario here in which the Eagles offense hits on explosive plays, and they steamroll the Cowboys. There’s another scenario in which Dallas forces turnovers, consistently pressures Jalen Hurts, and pulls off the upset. I’m picking something in between: Eagles win, but it comes down to the wire. The pick: Cowboys (+6)

Week 6 NFL game picks: Bears top Commanders on Thursday night; Chiefs edge out Bills - NFL.com

This is a fascinating game, even with Dallas planning to start Cooper Rush. The Cowboys’ pass rush has grown in diversity and depth. Their secondary is cohesive and communicates, changing snap to snap. But can the ‘Boys hold up if the Eagles try to run straight through them? I respect what the Cowboys are accomplishing too much to not have them at least keeping games within a score, regardless of the opponent, but Rush gets closer each week to making a few killer mistakes.

NFL picks against the spread: Vic Tafur’s Week 6 predictions - The Athletic

The only real competition for Allen for MVP honors is Jalen Hurts, the villain in our big-budget Kevin James movie. And while the biggest reason the Cowboys have won four games in a row is Micah Parsons and their pass rush, they won’t be going against the Bengals, Giants, Commanders or Rams offensive lines this week. The Eagles group is the real deal. While the Cowboys’ 49 QB hits through five games ranks second to only the 2020 Steelers (56), the Eagles have allowed just six non-sack hits on the QB, per PFF. That’s the third-fewest in the NFL. That means the Eagles, who lost the two games against the Cowboys last season by a combined 45 points, will put some points up this time around. Rush will have to start making some plays. Only 26.9 percent of Rush’s third- and fourth-down pass attempts have moved the chains — the fourth-lowest rate among QBs with 100-plus total attempts. This spread should be 7 or 8. The pick: Eagles (-6)

Graham hopes Eagles don’t get hosed by bogus roughing call - NBCSP

Watching two highly questionable and costly roughing the passer penalties in the NFL this weekend, Eagles veteran defensive end Brandon Graham had one prevailing thought. “I’d hate for us to lose a game off of something like that,” Graham said. On Sunday, Falcons lineman Grady Jarrett was penalized for his hit on Tom Brady because the referees said he “unnecessarily” threw him to the ground. On Monday night, Chiefs lineman Chris Jones was penalized because the refs said he landed on Derek Carr with his full body weight. Tough sell on both of those. “It ain’t going to change my mindset, but it is something that’s gotta be done,” Graham said. “Because we work too hard for them sacks as it is and it’s already hard enough to get them. I feel like … I don’t know if I should say this but I’m gonna say it. They pay the quarterbacks a lot. And so whatever we break, they can get it fixed. Whatever the money is. Because they’re getting paid a whole lot.

Kadarius Toney again headlines list of Giants not practicing - Big Blue View

Per head coach Brian Daboll, Toney, Golladay, cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf), and safety Tony Jefferson will not practice on Wednesday. Toney has not played since Week 2. He has only two receptions for no yards this season. Golladay has played in four games. He has two catches for 22 yards. Flott has played in three games. Jefferson, a veteran safety, was just added to the 53-man roster last week. If Jefferson can’t play, perhaps the Giants would elevate Landon Collins from the practice squad or sign him to the 53-man roster. Brian Daboll said Kadarius Toney, Cordale Flott, Kenny Golladay, and Tony Jefferson will not practice. Several players are expected to be limited. They are: Azeez Ojulari (calf), Leonard Williams (knee), Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), Adoree’ Jackson (knee), Saquon Barkley, and Tyrod Taylor. Punter Jamie Gillan, who had visa problems trying to leave England, is expected back for practice on Thursday.

Cowboys point/counterpoint: The importance of the Eagles game - Blogging The Boys

I would say this is easily the biggest game the Cowboys have played this year, but the season is still young. Dallas finds itself in an unexpected scenario where they’ve played great ball without Dak Prescott and are looking around them at a fairly unimpressive NFC. If Prescott returns to form when he gets back on the field, this is absolutely a team that can earn the coveted number one seed in the NFC. So in that sense, this game becomes a big deal because it gives the Cowboys a chance to jump to the front of the race before we even get to November. But playoff seeding is never determined this early. Keep in mind, the Cowboys started last year 6-1 and had great odds of getting that first-round bye. Then they ended up with the three seed, and we all know how that one ended up. Winning division games is always important, but I’m not buying this matchup as one that’s going to be the deciding factor in the division race or the race for the top seed.

