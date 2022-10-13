 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Football: Commanders vs. Bears

Watch this Week 6 Thursday night matchup here!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders (1-4) and Chicago Bears (2-3).

Thanks to last week’s Colts-Broncos game, the bar is so unbelievably low for what would constitute an interesting Thursday night game. Still, if there were two teams to make the Week 5 matchup look like a playoff game, it’s the Commanders and Bears. (Hopefully not.)

Washington barely leads the all-time series between these teams, 22-21-1, but they have won seven of the most recent eight games. They haven’t faced off against each other since 2019, when the Bears won 31-15 on the road. The last time they played in Chicago, however, the Commanders won 41-21... but that was back in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Washington Commanders vs. Chicago Bears

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (WAS), 83 (CHI), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (WAS), 225 (CHI)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Prime Video

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Washington Commanders: -1 (-110)

Chicago Bears: +1 (-110)

Over/Under: 38 points

BLG Pick: Commanders -1

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

This poll is closed

  • 37%
    Commanders (-1)
    (3 votes)
  • 62%
    Bears (+1)
    (5 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Commanders: www.HogsHaven.com

Bears: www.WindyCityGridiron.com

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation