Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of Week 6 Cowboys game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice. Nick Sirianni wanted to ease up on the team since they’ve been banged up.

Only one player was listed under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Josh Jobe.

The undrafted rookie free agent cornerback has only played on special teams so far this year. Jobe will be in jeopardy of missing this week’s game if he’s a DNP on Thursday.

Eight players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Isaac Seumalo, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, Kenneth Gainwell, and Patrick Johnson.

On one hand, it’s never good to see four of the team’s five starting offensive linemen on the injury report. Especially when they’re about the face the league’s second best team at generating sacks.

On the other hand, their limited status indicates they all have a chance of playing this week.

Kelce seemed to be in pretty bad pain after suffering an injury in Week 5 but he only missed three snaps. One would expect he’s going to tough it out and play.

Mailata might be able to return to the starting lineup after sitting out in Arizona. That he was originally ruled doubtful on the Friday injury report seemed like a relatively positive sign.

Dickerson was in and out of the lineup in Week 5. He’s been trying to play through injury for most of the season, it seems. Sua Opeta might need to be ready to replace him even if Dickerson starts.

Seumalo didn’t miss any playing tie in Week 5 but he had to leave the Eagles’ Week 4 game early.

Maddox was listed as limited for the first time since he suffered an ankle injury leading up to Week 4. It appears he might be able to suit up as the Eagles’ nickel cornerback against Dallas.

Elliott’s return would mean the Eagles don’t need to rely on elevating Cameron Dicker from the practice squad again.

Gainwell is a new addition to the injury report. If he can’t suit up, the Eagles will go with Boston Scott as RB2. Scott is newly removed from the injury report after missing the last two weeks with a rib issue of his own. The Eagles also have Trey Sermon in the backfield.

Johnson still needs to pass through the NFL’s mandatory concussion protocol. His limited status is an upgrade after being DNP all last week. Johnson appears to be on track to return as Haason Reddick’s top backup.

There are 14 days remaining in Andre Dillard’s practice window. The team has until then to activate him from injured reserve (where he still is and thus isn’t listed on the injury report) to the 53-player roster. It’s possible the Eagles might want to keep Dillard out until after the Week 7 bye, giving him extra time to get back to 100%.

We will learn more about the Eagles’ injury situation once they issue they Thursday injury report after their first real practice of the week.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Josh Jobe (shoulder)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OG Landon Dickerson (ankle)

K Jake Elliott (right ankle)

RB Kenneth Gainwell (rib)

LB Patrick Johnson (concussion)

C Jason Kelce (ankle)

CB Avonte Maddox (ankle)

OT Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

OG Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

Lot of ankle issues, huh.

DALLAS COWBOYS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons were both notably absent from Wednesday’s practice. The Cowboys are currently expected to go with Cooper Rush as their starter again this week. Parsons is expected to play despite being less than 100%.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Jason Peters (sounds familiar), and Dalton Schultz were all limited. Early signs point to them being able to play.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle)

LB Micah Parsons (groin)

QB Dak Prescott (right thumb)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (chest)

OT Jason Peters (chest)

TE Dalton Schultz (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Quinton Bohanna (neck/shoulder)

TE Jake Ferguson (knee)

S Jayron Kearse (knee)

CB Jourdan Lewis (groin)

OG Connor McGovern (ankle)

S Donovan Wilson (ankle)