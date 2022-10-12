Eagles have an NFC Player of the Week for the fifth week in a row

The streak is still intact.

The Philadelphia Eagles have had one NFC Player of the Week (in addition to an NFC Player of the Month!) for every week of the 2022 NFL season thus far. To recap:

Zech McPhearson won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 1.

Darius Slay won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 2.

Brandon Graham won NFC Defensive Player of the Week in Week 3.

Haason Reddick won NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 4.

And now it’s Cameron Dicker who is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 5.

Dicker, a 22-year-old undrafted rookie free agent, did a nice job of filling in for the Eagles on relatively short notice. He only joined the team last week after Jake Elliott sustained an injury during the Jacksonville Jaguars game.

Dicker made both of his field goal attempts against the Arizona Cardinals. The first was from 42 yards out to put the Birds up 17 to 10. The second was the eventual game-winner and a relative chip shot make from 23 yards. Dicker also made his two PAT kicks, logging eight total points on the day.

The #Eagles are just the second #NFL team to win at least one Player of the Week award in each of the first 5 weeks of a season, joining the 1991 Bills.



Philadelphia is also the first team since the 2005 Bears (Weeks 8-12) to win Player of the Week honors in 5 consecutive weeks. — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 12, 2022

Dicker’s performance and subsequent award could be a nice boost for his career. Unless Elliott’s injury proves to be serious than believed, he doesn’t have much of a future in Philly. But maybe some other team will pick him up if/when the Eagles release him from their practice squad. His stock has only gone up in the past week.

It’s possible that the Eagles will need Dicker again in Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. We’ve yet to hear an update on Elliott’s status. At the very latest, one would think Elliott will be ready to play when Philly returns from their bye in Week 8.

On a different note, the Eagles’ NFC Defensive Player of the Week streak was broken by Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons winning that award. The Birds will have their hands full trying to prevent him from being a repeat winner.