Report: Dak Prescott is a “long shot” to play in Eagles vs. Cowboys

Despite speculation that Dak Prescott might return for the Dallas Cowboys’ big Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, one NFL insider still believes it is a “long shot” to happen.

Ian Rapoport had the following to say on NFL Network on Wednesday morning:

“My understanding, and it’s something I talked about on Sunday, is it’s a little bit of a long shot for Dak to be out there on the field this week against the Eagles. Next week, much more realistic. However, if he’s had some serious gains the last couple of days, if he can go out and throw regular today on Wednesday, perhaps he can play. But a lot is going to be told by how much he participates in practice.”

Of course, one can wonder if this report is a smokescreen. Though Prescott missing this game would line up with his original reported recovery timeline of “six-to-eight weeks.” This Sunday marks five weeks since he suffered a fractured thumb.

Prescott is expected to throw in practice this week. It’ll certainly be worth monitoring how he fares.

If Prescott is truly healthy and able to play, that’s obviously not a favorable development for the Eagles. But if the Cowboys rush him back too soon, well, the Eagles probably wouldn’t mind that.

The guess here is that the Birds will end up seeing Cooper Rush. Dallas has been able to win with him since Prescott got hurt. Rush is 4-0 in starts this year and 5-0 if you include a start from last season.

It’s not like Rush has been lighting the world on fire. The Cowboys have scored just 20.8 offensive points per game in his starts. He’s benefited from Dallas leaning on their running game and a defense anchored by one of the NFL’s best pass rushing units.

Rush has also done a nice job of taking care of the ball with just one turnover. One can wonder if he’s soon due for regression in that category.

Regardless of who starts, the Eagles figure to have their work cut out for them. The Cowboys are a legitimately good football team.

Then again, so are the Birds. They need to find a way to win to avoid entering the bye with a loss to Dallas looming over them for two weeks.

In related news, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon discussed Rush on Tuesday.