Eagles News: Jordan Davis is making a big impact

NFL Rewind: Don’t test Fred Warner, Titans’ red-zone success, more from Week 5 - The Athletic

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis had a reputation even before he played a down in the NFL. Running a 4.78-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-6 and over 340 pounds will do that. Davis’ nose tackle position and play style will never lead to him filling up the box score, but his effectiveness in the run game can make his teammates’ jobs way easier. The Eagles’ linebackers can stay clean behind Davis, while teams that prefer to have undersized but athletic centers (much like Philadelphia with Davis’ teammate, Jason Kelce) will literally and figuratively have their hands full in going one-on-one with Davis. It can physically wear down centers who have to do that on a dozen-plus snaps during a game, and Davis can then use his outlandish size to disrupt the entire flow of an offensive play. Usually line play is best shown off from an end-zone angle, but look at the push Davis gets here on Arizona Cardinals center Sean Harlow. The impact not only knocks Harlow back but stalls the pulling tackle, knocks the running back of his track and leads to a Josh Sweat tackle for loss. Davis likely will be nothing more than a pocket pusher in passing-down situations, but his ability to knock offensive lineman back can stop opposing run games in their tracks before they can even get going. His on-field/off-field splits (via NextGenStats) reflect that. Ball carriers are averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 1.9 yards before contact for the 53 rushing attempts when Davis was not on the field. Those numbers drop to 3.8 yards and 0.8 yards, respectively, on the 52 attempts with Davis in the game.

Jordan Davis is already one of the best Noses in the NFL. They’re getting exactly what they needed and the ceiling remains invisible for him. They’re getting to 3rd down so much more efficiently with him anchoring their Tite/Tuff and Penny fronts compared to last season. https://t.co/eiYrqDGQKa — Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) October 11, 2022

Beating the Cowboys is the next square to fill on Jalen Hurts’ Franchise QB bingo card - BGN

They are 2nd in sacks (20), 3rd in points per game allowed (14.4), 7th in passing yards allowed (969), tied for 10th in interceptions (5) and are 13th in QB rating (84.6). In terms of total DVOA, they rank 6th, two spots behind Jonathan Gannon’s defense, which ranks 4th. They are allowing 4.7 yards per attempt on the ground, which means you could see a heavier dose of Miles Sanders and Hurts running out of RPOs on Sunday night. But by all appearances, Jalen Hurts is a different player now than in his two previous starts against the Cowboys, and swapping out Jalen Reagor for A.J. Brown is a game-changer. All bets are off. If Hurts plays well against Dallas and propels the Eagles to 6-0, you can fill in another square in his Franchise QB Bingo Card on Sunday night.

Babes on Broad #89: What’s most impressive and concerning at 5-0? - BGN Radio

Jessica Taylor and Sam Stafford break down Sunday’s game, discuss what they’re most impressed by at 5-0 and what’s still concerning.

Game Review – PHI 20, ARZ 17 - Iggles Blitz

Jalen Hurts had a good game, going 26-36-239. He also ran for 61 yards and 2 TDs. No turnovers, although one pass was almost picked off. His best throw came when he rolled to his left and hit DeVonta for a gain of 22. QBs have to be careful when throwing back toward the middle while moving outside. Hurts saw his receiver and made a good throw with a defender coming at him. This was aggressive, but not reckless. The play of the game came on the final drive when Hurts hit Goedert over the middle. The ball was on the money and Hurts took a good hit on the play. He is tough. Hurts is also smart. He adjusted the play before the snap. The play had been a man-beater and he adjusted to a zone-beater. Goedert was open and Hurts got him the ball. One throw that stood out to me was a quick screen to DeVonta on the right side. Hurts threw that side-arm. I don’t recall him doing this in other games. Maybe I never noticed it. The throw was quick and accurate. Making off-platform throws hasn’t been Hurts specialty so this was cool to see. Hurts made good decisions as a runner. He did slip on a 3rd/1 play when he went wide, but the DB was in good position and might have gotten him anyway. There were 7 QB sneaks. That’s how he got the 2 TDs and several first downs. That feels like it ought to be a record for sneaks in one game.

Can Hurts survive running this much? - NBCSP

Two things are indisputable: 1) Hurts is a nearly unstoppable weapon when he takes off and runs. He’s already rushed for six touchdowns this year — that’s the second-most ever by a quarterback after five games — and he’s rushed 22 times for a first down, second-most in the league this year behind only the Browns’ three-time Pro Bowl running back, Nick Chubb (27). He’s a ridiculous 11 for 13 on 3rd- or 4th-and-1 this year (85 percent). That’s not only the most conversions in the league but the highest percentage among players with five or more attempts. 2) He’s taking a beating. The more Hurts runs, the more times he gets hit, and the more times he gets hit, the more he’s at risk of injury or just the cumulative effects of hit after hit. Nick Sirianni’s job is to balance these two truths. It’s not easy to do. You don’t want to eliminate something Hurts does better than anybody else in the league. But you also need to try and keep him healthy.

Spadaro: How will the offense gameplan for the Cowboys’ defense? - PE.com

Micah on the mind. It’s what every offensive coordinator deals with when it lines up against the Dallas Cowboys’ defense, and Shane Steichen is no different. The Eagles are preparing for one of the league’s top defenses and a player as disruptive as any the NFL has seen in a long time in Micah Parsons. It is senseless to assign a position to Parsons, whom the Cowboys move around their defense to take advantage of favorable matchups. And honestly, just about every matchup is in Parsons’ favor. He is a freakish combination of speed and power and absolute relentlessness. Parsons has mayhem on his mind at all times and he is the key to a Dallas defense that has not allowed more than 19 points in any of the team’s first five games. In the high-scoring NFL, Dallas is a throwback to another era. The Cowboys, written off by some after losing quarterback Dak Prescott to a hand injury in a Week 1 loss to Tampa Bay, have instead won four games with backup Cooper Rush taking over for Prescott and engineering what Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon said Tuesday was an “efficient” offensive approach, relying heavily on the running game and not turning the football over. “They’ve played really clean football, in my opinion,” Head Coach Nick Sirianni told me on Tuesday. “That’s a tribute to their coaches and their players.”

NFL Week 6 Power Rankings: NFC East on the Rise - The Ringer

3. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0 | last week: 4). Top six in offensive EPA per drive (0.39) and yards per play allowed on defense (4.7), the Eagles are comfortably the best team in the NFC after five weeks. Even with injuries to cornerback Avonte Maddox, starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, and kicker Jake Elliott, the Eagles pulled off a road win over the Cardinals to remain the NFL’s only undefeated team. Arizona gashed the Eagles for some big plays with tempo and some well-timed Kyler Murray designed runs, but the Eagles proved yet again they can win in multiple ways and continue to show just how much margin for error the team has on both sides of the ball right now.

Bills Stay No. 1 in a Year of DVOA Parity - Football Outsiders

[BLG Note: The Eagles are 2nd in DVOA. The Cowboys are 6th.]

The million-dollar question: Why do the Cowboys insist on playing Ezekiel Elliott over Tony Pollard? - Blogging The Boys

The easy solution would be for Pollard to get more carries and see what changes. The narrative that Pollard can’t handle inside work into the line is negated by the above statistic, which mentions him as owning the second lowest stuff rate among running backs with at least 20 carries. He’s good enough to lead a backfield in some regards, but does him handling a majority of the workload opposed to Elliott alter this Cowboys offense significantly, or is the current split fine?

Should Giants be interested in Carolina Panthers’ WR D.J. Moore? - Big Blue View

The Giants are a mess at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard and Collin Johnson are down for the year. Kenny Golladay is a shell of what he once was. Kadarius Toney can’t get on the field. For that matter, Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t been able to play, either. Richie James, David Sills, Darius Slayton and Marcus Johnson are doing the best they can. They are not, though, players you can build a big-time passing attack around. Moore is. Moore is a talented, 6-foot, 210-pound 25-year-old wide receiver who already has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons on his resume in four NFL seasons. To be kind, he has not exactly done that with the best quarterback play or offensive scheme supporting him.

Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Injury Report - Hogs Haven

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz showed up on the estimated injury report with a shoulder injury, and keeps that limited status for today’s helmetless walkthrough. He threw his normal amount of passes and only grabbed his throwing shoulder once.

Cardinals sign RBs Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams to practice squad; Brought in seven players for tryouts - Revenge Of The Birds

The Arizona Cardinals were busy today by bringing in seven players for tryouts, including five running backs after the injuries sustained James Conner (rib), Darrel Williams (knee), and Jonathan Ward (hamstring) in last Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. If none of three are able to suit up on Sunday against Seattle, that would leave Eno Benjamin and rookie Keaontay Ingram as the only healthy running backs on their roster. Benjamin will be the starter if Conner and Williams are ruled out. For precautionary reasons and after successful tryouts, the Cardinals decided to sign a pair of former Ravens’ ball carriers to their practice squad in Corey Clement and Ty’Son Williams according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Ron Rivera is right about Carson Wentz, but he’s not the Commanders’ biggest problem - SB Nation

Carson Wentz played his best game of the year against the Titans, but still caught a stray from Ron Rivera when the Commanders coach was asked why his team is struggling while the rest of the NFC East is thriving. Rivera was quick to apologize, walking back his comments on Tuesday morning and saying he shouldn’t have singled out any one player for the Commanders’ 1-4 start. It was extremely uncharacteristic from Rivera to call out any player, as he’s typically extremely diplomatic and loves to speak in head coach platitudes — but I mean, the man’s not wrong.

The Nick Castellanos Game: Phillies 7, Braves 6 - The Good Phight

This game was hugely important for the Phillies. Bigly, if you will. With their two aces getting set to throw games two and three, many were already chalking them up as wins for the Phillies. Baseball being baseball, the team cannot count on that happening and needed to come out hot against a Braves team that rightfully had a claim to being able to upset the vaunted Dodgers behemoth. They were going to start Ranger Suarez, so they would give themselves a solid chances should they be able to scrap across some runs against Max Fried. Scrape is what they did. [BLG Note: Let’s go Phils!]

