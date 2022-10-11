Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

3 players who make sense for the Eagles at the trade deadline, 2.0 - PhillyVoice

Brian Burns (24), EDGE, Panthers (6’5, 250). The Eagles have good edge rushers in Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, but their depth took a hit when they lost Derek Barnett for the season. If they can add some juice to their pass rush, the defense will just be that much more dangerous. The addition of a player like Burns would be an “all in” type of move, and would come with a very high cost. But holy crap, the Eagles’ pass rush would be very scary. Burns is only in his fourth season, and he has 29.5 career sacks. He has 4 sacks in 5 games this season. He is a fast, explosive, long and lean edge rusher. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, and it is believed that they could be looking to dump players for draft assets. Burns is still on his rookie contract, and his salary this season is only $2,341,389. The Eagles could easily fit him in. He is scheduled to make a little over $16 million on his fifth-year option in 2023. At just 24 years of age, Burns fits the profile of a player the Panthers can still build their defense around, and as such wouldn’t make as much sense to trade away than, say, a guy like Christian McCaffrey, for example. But there’s always a price, and if I’m Carolina, the Saints’ first-round pick that is owned by the Eagles would tempt me.

Source: Eagles consulting with Vic Fangio - BGN

The Philadelphia Eagles have a better defense now than they did at this time last year. Through the first five games of 2021, the Birds allowed 23.2 offensive points per game. Through the first five games of 2022, the Birds have allowed just 16 offensive points per game. There are multiple reasons for the improvement. Key factors include an improved roster, a more experienced staff, schematic continuity, and opponent quality differences. Jonathan Gannon ultimately deserves credit for overseeing better results. And it might not hurt that the Eagles defensive coordinator has had assistance from someone dubbed as “the most influential DC in modern NFL.” The Eagles are currently consulting with former Denver Broncos head coach and long-time NFL DC Vic Fangio, a source tells Bleeding Green Nation/BGN Radio alumnus and current SB Nation executive producer of team community podcasts Michael Kist.

Babes on Broad #89: What’s most impressive and concerning at 5-0? - BGN Radio

Jessica Taylor and Sam Stafford break down Sunday’s game, discuss what they’re most impressed by at 5-0 and what’s still concerning.

The Day After – Winning Ugly - Iggles Blitz

When you use the phrase “winning ugly”, some people get defensive. They want to know why you’re being negative. The Eagles just won a game. Focus on the win and forget that it wasn’t perfect. Celebrate instead of nitpicking. I get that mindset. But there is a danger in focusing too much on results. I know that statement will make some people’s brain absolutely explode. Sports are all about results. Who won? Who lost? Context absolutely matters. The Giants are 4-1, just like the Bills. Does anyone really think they’re equals? Buffalo has a point differential of 91. The Giants is 10. One team can dominate. The other is battling and finding ways to win. Give the Giants all the credit in the world, but they aren’t the Bills. Saying the Eagles “won ugly” yesterday shouldn’t be looked at as an insult. They won. They’ve dominated other teams and controlled games. They never trailed the Cardinals, but just couldn’t put them away. It took a missed field goal to secure the win. The Eagles found a way to win. If the Eagles were squeaking by opponents each week, then we’d have a tougher discussion. You’d want to give them credit for winning, while also pointing out the team had real limitations. The 2022 Eagles are the best team in the NFC. They have Super Bowl potential. One ugly win doesn’t change that.

What we learned from Eagles-Cardinals: A.J. Brown absences a case of coaches overthinking - Inquirer

The bigger detriment to the offense, seemingly, was not taking advantage of the Eagles’ downfield mismatches, particularly any time Brown lined up opposite susceptible cornerback Marco Wilson. And if Arizona was shading coverage toward Brown, it’s not like Smith or Watkins couldn’t stretch the field. Sirianni talks about the importance of explosive plays all the time and the Eagles finished with just one 25-yard-plus pass play — a 31-yarder to Goedert. Hurts’ spray chart showed just one pass that traveled over 20 yards in the air. It seemed like the Eagles’ solution for countering Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph’s blitzes was to throw quickly to the outside. It’s not a bad formula, but why not a few screens to their best receiver after the catch? I didn’t see any comments from Brown after the game. I wouldn’t presume he was upset without him saying so. But it defied logic not to get him more involved when the offense sputtered.

NFL Betting 2022: Week 6 spread picks to bet before lines move - PFF

Cooper Rush is not nearly as good as Dak Prescott, and while the Cowboys are winning games, Rush has posted a PFF grade in the low 60.0s this far. If the Eagles jump out to a 14-point lead, he may not have the juice to get us through the backdoor.

What to make of Eagles’ uneven win over Cardinals that leaves them 5-0 - The Athletic

2. Meanwhile, the ease with which Murray was able to move the ball on the Cardinals’ final few possessions against the Eagles’ defense was disconcerting. In a game of few possessions for both teams, here’s how things split for Philadelphia’s defense. On the first four Cardinals drives: punt, interception, punt, punt. On the final five? Touchdown, field goal, punt, touchdown, missed field goal. And that first field goal drive may very well have been a touchdown had Marquise Brown not dropped a slant in the open field that looked likely to be a long-distance score. The Eagles’ defense spent most of the game in its three-man front with two stand-up edge rushers, one linebacker (T.J. Edwards) and five defensive backs. At the end, they stayed in a more traditional nickel group with Kyzir White on the field. One way in which the Cardinals turned things around was their performance against pass-rush pressure. According to TruMedia, Murray was pressured on 11 plays in the first half. The Cardinals only gained positive yards on three of those plays. In the second half, Murray was pressured on only six plays, five of which were still positive gains for the offense. Expect defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to profess a renewed emphasis on tackling this week.

How Eagles benefit so much from hard-fought W over Cards - NBCSP

They can’t all be blowouts. They can’t all be pretty. That seems to be the message legendary Villanova head coach Jay Wright texts Nick Sirianni before games, saying, “You have to claw, scratch, whatever you need to do to take it out in the end.” The Eagles did that on Sunday in Arizona. And, really, that’s what the last couple weeks have been about. They got punched in the mouth against the Jaguars two weeks ago and fought their way back. The Cardinals on Sunday staged a comeback attempt and the Eagles were able to hold them off. Back-to-back weeks. Back-to-back wins. And the Eagles had to fight for both in different ways. “Yeah, I would love to win every game by a lot,” Sirianni said on Monday. “I really would. Those are a lot less stressful. You know you played a good game when you hold them to 7 and you score 30, or whatever it is, right?

Spadaro: Dallas Week is here and, oh boy, it’s a big one! - PE.com

To a man, they exited the locker room at State Farm Stadium pleased with the result, a 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals in a hard-fought 60 minutes, capturing a road victory in a different kind of way as they manufactured a late-game, clock-consuming, drive-the-length-of-the-field last offensive possession to put up the winning points off the right foot of a placekicker making his NFL debut. Pleased with the result – and understanding that there is much to clean up, to improve upon, with the big Sunday night NFC East showdown ahead when Dallas comes to Lincoln Financial Field. “That’s always the situation. You play a game and then you look at the things you need to fix,” tight end Dallas Goedert said. “Win or lose, you’re always looking to get better.” With a bye week following Sunday, the focus for the Dallas game is, understandably, enormous. This is a fun week for everyone and it’s also one that plays large in the robust NFC East, where the Eagles pace the division, followed by Dallas and New York, both 4-1. “It’s Dallas Week, so I think that makes it a little bit more for everybody, the fans for sure,” center Jason Kelce said. “We know it’s just one game, but we also know that it’s Dallas.”

The First Read, Week 6: Vikings see need to improve despite early success under Kevin O’Connell - NFL.com

My slowly evolving Super Bowl pick, which also will be updated each week, depending on performances: Bills over Eagles.

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 5 - The Ringer

Loser: Everybody on the Cardinals, Including Their Kicker. It’s fun to have a scapegoat, and Cardinals fans have a very easy one: kicker Matt Ammendola, signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad earlier in the week because of an injury to Matt Prater. Ammendola’s the guy who missed the big kick to lose the big game. Trailing by three points with 22 seconds remaining against the undefeated Eagles, Arizona had a chance to tie the game on a 43-yard field goal. As Ammendola prepared to kick, Fox showed a gut-wrenching video of Ammendola in practice, missing kick after kick to the right. Sure enough, Ammendola’s kick swerved off his foot like a Randy Johnson slider. Wide right.

Dez Bryant strikes again with his game day bet predictions for the Cowboys - Blogging The Boys

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has been pretty vocal on social media the past few weeks as he has been making bold predictions and putting his money where his mouth is. Bryant, who has the Cowboys franchise record for most touchdowns, has been on Instagram and Twitter during gamedays and making his predictions of a Cowboys win by placing a high-stakes bet. Fans now look out for his gameday tweets and Instagram posts as a sign, wishing him to do this every week as it turns out if Dez Bryant bets, the Cowboys win. Bryant is now three games out of three when he bets in favor of the Cowboys. Over a week ago, Bryant answered the call out with rapper and Philadelphia Eagles fan Meek Mill as they agreed on a $20,000 wager for the Cowboys vs Eagles game this coming Sunday.

Brian Daboll for Coach of the Year, and more reactions to Giants’ 4-1 start - Big Blue View

It isn’t only New York Giants fans who are trying to digest the possibility that the long downtrodden Giants could actually be good in 2022. National analysts are also trying to come to grips with the Giants being 4-1. Here is some of the reaction around the country after the Giants’ come-from-behind upset of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Ron Rivera Presser: Why are other NFC East teams further ahead? “Quarterback” - Hogs Haven

“This is a quarterback-driven league, and if you look at the teams that have sustained success, they have built around their quarterback.”

NFL winners and losers: The Cowboys are the best team nobody is talking enough about - SB Nation

Winner: The rest of the NFC East too. I can’t believe we’re looking at the NFC East being the best division in football, and it’s not even close. The Eagles are 5-0, the Cowboys and Giants are 4-1 — while the Commanders are still playing football on a weekly basis. Seriously, we’re seeing the most consistency, coaching genius, and schematic understanding all coming out of the NFC East once again. We haven’t seen this since Eli Manning, Donovan McNabb, and Tony Romo were playing in the division. It’s just hilarious that this time it’s Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurts, and Cooper Rush.

...

