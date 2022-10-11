Let’s see how former Eagles around the NFL performed in Week 5

The Eagles are now 5-0 with a win over the Cardinals, but none of the Philadelphia alumni around the league can say the same. Still, several former Eagles had great games in Week 5, or at least moments of success, like Jalen Reagor, who scored his first TD of the season. Carson Wentz was reliably inconsistent, and six former Eagles were on the field for what might have been the worst Thursday Night Football matchup ever.

Here’s how some of the former Eagles around the league fared in Week 5:

Jalen Reagor’s first Vikings TD

It was a game of 1’s for Reagor on Sunday against the Bears — the WR had 1 catch on 1 target for 1 yard and 1 touchdown, not to mention 1 fumble and 1 fumble recovery. He also had 1 punt return for 0 yards.

For the Vikings on defense, LB Jordan Hicks was responsible for 7 total tackles and 1 defended pass, and CB Chandon Sullivan has two total tackles on the day.

Carson Wentz falls apart again

The Washington Commanders are now 1-4 after a last-second collapse by quarterback Carson Wentz, who threw a would-be interception in the back of the end zone, followed by a real interception as the clock struck 0:00.

David Long intercepts the pass to seal the win for the Titans! pic.twitter.com/bRznGTonou — NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2022

Wentz continues to be a guy who is fine for the first 55 minutes of play, and then just falls apart with the game on the line. He finished the game against the Titans having gone 25-of-38 pass attempts for an impressive 359 yards and two touchdowns, but he also fumbled the ball three times and threw the (always) ill-timed pick.

There were a few other former Eagles in the Commanders-Titans matchup, including DE Casey Toohill who recorded two tackles, including one QB hit, for Washington, and SAF Andrew Adams had three tackles for Tennessee’s defense.

‘Thursday Night Football’ abomination

In what may have been the most boring and poorly played primetime game thus far of the 2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts squeaked out a win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Still, there were more than a few Eagles alumni on the field for the matchup, including Ronald Darby, Alex Singleton, and Eric Tomlinson for the Broncos, and Dennis Kelly, Rodney McLeod, and Matt Pryor for the Colts — Indianapolis should have put in Nick Foles given the performance by Matt Ryan, but they didn’t.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson has been relegated as a blocker for Denver, he’s the starter and was on the field for 48 percent of offensive snaps, but didn’t record a single target or catch. On defense, Alex Singleton had a decent showing with nine total tackles, two for loss, and Ronald Darby had two tackles in the game before being sidelined with what was later revealed to be a season-ending ACL injury.

For the Colts, Rodney McLeod made five total tackles and has taken 100 percent of the defensive snaps three weeks in a row — not bad for someone who wasn’t a starter in Week 1. Dennis Kelly has only been getting a smattering of special team snaps, and Matt Pryor might be losing his starting role thanks to a very questionable performance.

Colts RT (last night) Matt Pryor allowed 9 QB pressures last night, most of any player in any game this season — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) October 7, 2022

Raheem Mostert carries Dolphins offense

The Jets absolutely demolished the Dolphins on Sunday 40-17, but Miami’s offense ran through Raheem Mostert who put up incredible numbers. The running back had 18 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown, plus one catch for 9 more yards.

So proud of my client Raheem Mostert on his first touchdown as a member of the Miami Dolphins! Nobody knows how long and hard he worked to get back to this point! pic.twitter.com/jMjkWM3ZhW — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) October 9, 2022

Wide receiver River Cracraft was targeted once but didn’t make the catch, and then spent most of his time on special teams. Linebacker Duke Riley had one tackle on Sunday, and Eric Rowe didn’t show up on the stat sheet and only saw six defensive snaps all game.

For the Jets, safety Will Parks had two total tackles and offensive guard Nate Herbig was on the field for 100 percent of the offensive snaps for the second week in a row.

Other notables