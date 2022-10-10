Monday Night Football: Raiders vs. Chiefs

The final game of Week 5 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-1).

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 68-53-2, and have won their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in December 2021, with the Chiefs absolutely dominating at home in Kansas City, 48-9.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Raiders on Monday night, in our Week 5 rooting guide:

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: The Raiders are currently No. 3 in the draft order. For a chance of the Saints getting ahead of them, need to see Las Vegas win. Root for the Raiders.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN

Date: Monday, October 10, 2022

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (LV), 83 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (LV), 225 (KC)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders: +7 (+275)

Kansas City Chiefs: -7 (-330)

Over/under: 51.5 points

SB Nation Blogs

Raiders: www.SilverandBlackPride.com

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

