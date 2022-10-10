Eagles rookie report card from the win over the Cardinals

The Eagles eked out a close win over a woeful Cardinals team. Playing an away game in a different time zone can always lead to weird outcomes, so it is still good that the Eagles overcame their various mistakes to stay undefeated. The Eagles rookies contributed in various ways, and some of them probably could have contributed even more.

Jordan Davis: B+

Jordan Davis set a career high in participation on defense, playing on 42% of the snaps. He once again was a difference maker on run defense (three total tackles, two run stops) and the Eagles had him on the field a few times to help rush the passer.

The Cardinals might be bad, but their offense is clearly loaded with enough skill players to cause some trouble. That Davis was part of a defensive effort that held the group to 17 points is a testament to the impact he has on the game.

Cam Jurgens: N/A

While we came close to seeing extensive Cam Jurgens action, it is a relief that we did not have to. Jason Kelce got banged up with an ankle injury in this game, playing on the Cardinals JV-quality field. Despite what looked like serious pain, Kelce only missed three snaps. Iron man indeed.

Jurgens only being an option for center is worth noting. Landon Dickerson was out for a big part of the game, but Sua Opeta stepped in instead of the highly touted rookie. The Eagles clearly view Jurgens as a true center instead of how they viewed Landon Dickerson as a general interior lineman last year.

Nakobe Dean: NA

If there was a game that the Eagles could have used Nakobe Dean, it was this one. T.J. Edwards had his worst game in a very long time as the Cardinals went after him in the passing game.

While it makes sense that the Eagles wouldn’t bench their defensive captain for a few bad quarters, it showed a way in which Dean could eventually be an upgrade in the middle of the defense.

It is curious that he has not played a defensive snap since Week 1.

Cameron “Dicker the Kicker” Dicker: A+

The Eagles signed Cameron Dicker to the active roster with Jake Elliott recovering from an ankle injury. The UDFA out of Texas delivered in a huge way. He nailed two field goals, including the go-ahead points late in the game. He hit both extra points as well.

The Eagles will probably go back to Elliott as soon as the veteran is healthy, but Cameron Dicker looked like an NFL kicker against the Cardinals and played a crucial role in the win.

The Rest: B

Reed Blankenship and Josh Jobe were solid on kick coverage. Grant Calcaterra saw three snaps on offense, looking fine as a run blocker.

Britain Covey has not been the dynamic kick returner the Eagles had hoped for when they signed him. He has been fine, at best, but muffed a punt on Sunday. They need a lot more from their return game.