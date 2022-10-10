Eagles-Cardinals snap counts: Not enough A.J. Brown

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 5 win over the Arizona Cardinals are in! Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson are the only Eagles players who haven’t missed a snap on offense this year.

DeVonta Smith nearly played the entire game. He led all Eagles players in targets with 11, catching 10 of them for 87 yards. The only target he didn’t catch was a drop. Most of his work came on quick throws designed for catch-and-run opportunities.

Dallas Goedert led the Eagles in receiving with eight catches for 95 yards. Big day for him. He had a crucial third down conversion after catching the ball short of the sticks and powering beyond the marker on the Eagles’ final drive.

Jason Kelce missed only a few snaps despite slowly limping off the field with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Easy to take for granted just how tough he is.

Seven of Miles Sanders’ 15 carries and one of his two receptions came on the Eagles’ final drive as they tried to eat clock and get a score. Sanders contributed 21 total yards of offense on that series.

A.J. Brown’s usage in this game was very strange. For the first time all season, he was not on the field to officially start the game. It was the first time he didn’t start a game he played in since Week 9 of the 2020 season. With the Eagles going hurry up on their first drive, Brown missed several plays before finally getting on the field. Then the Eagles targeted him on three straight plays, two of which went for first downs before he dropped a pass on his third look. Then it felt like the Eagles didn’t really make a big effort to get him the ball the rest of the day? Brown finished with seven total targets, one of which came on the play where Jalen Hurts got lucky the Cards dropped an interception. Ultimately, Brown played his lowest snap count of the season at 74%. His previous low was 80% in Week 3. With the offense struggling more than usual, it was odd that the coaching staff didn’t get Brown more involved. The Eagles were hellbent on getting the ball out quick on screens and yet they didn’t throw to arguably their best YAC weapon. Weird.

Sua Opeta had to enter the game twice when Landon Dickerson got hurt early and then again late. (Also, if you’re wondering why it says “I Opeta” in the snap count screenshot, his full name is Iosua Opeta. If you didn’t know that.)

Quez Watkins’s four targets marked a season high but he only had three catches for 19 yards. He almost had a touchdown on the Eagles’ final drive; the ball was briefly in his hands in the end zone but he took a bang-bang hit that forced an incompletion. Would’ve been incredible if he was able to hold on.

Kenneth Gainwell tied his season-high in rushing with 20 yards. This was his most efficient game of the year on the ground with a 6.7 average. Gainwell did not see a target for only the second time this year. He saw six targets in the first two games but has only had two in the last three games.

This was the first game of the season where Zach Pascal didn’t log at least one target.

Cam Jurgens made his NFL debut on offense with Kelce missing a few snaps due to injury.

Trey Sermon did not log a touch. Feels like a missed opportunity after he showed some juice last week.

DEFENSE

Marcus Epps is the only Eagles player who hasn’t missed a defensive snap this year. James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are close behind with two missed snaps each.

Darius Slay was able to play the whole game after missing most of Week 4 with a forearm injury. Good to see.

This was the worst T.J. Edwards game we’ve seen in some time.

Haason Reddick logged his second-highest snap count percentage this season. He was the only Eagles defender to log a sack on Kyler Murray.

Jordan Davis continues to see more playing time. After setting a new high last week at 36%, he surpassed that in Arizona by finishing at 42%. Davis flashed with some big tackles to help stuff the Cardinals’ running game.

Tarron Jackson saw his highest snap count of the season after not even logging a defensive snap last week. He did not log a stat.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Nakobe Dean still hasn’t seen a defensive snap since Week 1.

Zech McPherson logged two special teams tackles.

Reed Blankenship logged two special teams tackles in his first NFL regular season game.

Cameron Dicker is incorrectly listed as a punter in the NFL’s official snap count log. Dicker the kicker came up big by going 4/4 on all of his kicks (two FG, two PAT) including a long of 43 for the go-ahead score.

Josh Sills played four special teams snaps in his first NFL regular season game. Sills was the only backup lineman left at one point with Kelce and Dickerson getting banged up.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, Boston Scott, Patrick Johnson, Ian Book, Janarius Robinson

ACTIVE: Gardner Minshew