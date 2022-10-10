Eagles News: Dicker the kicker comes up big

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

Dicker the Kicker is a hero in his NFL debut - PE.com

“Dicker. The Kicker!” All through the Eagles’ locker room, players chanted his name. “Dicker. The Kicker.” And every time, Cameron Dicker smiled. Why wouldn’t he? In his first NFL game, Dicker booted a 23-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining to give the Eagles a 20-17 win over Arizona on Sunday at State Farm Stadium to push Philadelphia to 5-0 with its first win over the Cardinals in Arizona since 2001. The Eagles signed Dicker, who last year at this time was kicking for the University of Texas, to the practice squad last week after Jake Elliott suffered a right ankle injury in the win over Jacksonville. Dicker kicked all week in practice working with long snapper Rick Lovato and holder Arryn Siposs to get the timing down, just in case Elliott couldn’t go against the Cardinals. Elliott couldn’t go, and Dicker was elevated to the gameday roster on Saturday. On Sunday, he was a hero. “It’s an incredible feeling,” said Dicker, who was signed by the Rams following the 2022 NFL Draft and then also spent a minute with Baltimore. “I just stayed calm all week and did my job. I was never really nervous. But to be in this situation, yeah, it’s incredible.”

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game - PhillyVoice

8) The ‘Dicker In, Dicker Out’ Award: Cameron Dicker. Cameron Dicker’s tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles will be short. He was signed by the team on Tuesday, and he’ll probably be waived this week to make room for the return of Jake Elliott. If indeed his Eagles tenure is only one game, it will have been a successful one, as he was 2/2 on field goal attempts, as well as 2/2 on PATs. He was certainly better than Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola, who was also filling in for an injured kicker. Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal, sealing the Eagles’ win. NO SEÑOR” indeed, Rickie. Dicker signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent despite the presence of Pro Bowl kicker Matt Gay, and went 3/3 on PATs in his lone preseason game appearance with L.A.. He was released in mid-August. He then signed with the Ravens to play in the final preseason game to give GOAT kicker Justin Tucker a rest, and was promptly released thereafter. He made his lone FG attempt and was 2/2 on PATs in that game. To be determined where Dicker will land next, but he likely earned another opportunity somewhere.

Eagles vs. Cardinals: The good, the bad, and the ugly - BGN

The Eagles remained the only undefeated team in the NFL by escaping the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17, on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the third time in franchise history the Eagles have started the season 5-0 (1981 and 2004 were the other two times).

BGN Instant Reaction Show: Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 - BGN Radio

It was a close one and pretty ugly at times but the Eagles were able to pull away with a win against the Arizona Cardinals, 20-17. Shane Haff and Raichele Privette share their thoughts on the nail-biter.

Week 5: Giants Keep Defying Expectations; How Seattle’s Geno Smith Strategy is Paying Off; Taysom Hill Does It All - FMIA

Only Chuck Bednarik has played more seasons for the Eagles than defensive end Brandon Graham, in his 13th year in Philadelphia. If there’s somebody in the league who has more fun playing the game than Graham, I don’t know who it is. That includes talking nonsense to countless foes. He once said to then-Cowboy La’el Collins, “Hey 71! Too many cupcakes!” Which made his linemates guffaw out loud. Brandon Graham on the art of trash-taking: “Well, you know, I trash-talk because I know some people can’t handle it. If I see some people can’t, I keep going. If I feel like some people can and they still out there playing at a high level too, I kinda stop chirping a little bit unless we winning. You’re right about what I said to La’el Collins. I know Collins doesn’t like when I’m talking stuff so I go a little extra mile. And he was on the Cowboys so it just made it even more of a trash-talk for me to get under his skin. Yeah, I know that he doesn’t like it and when I smell blood in the water, I’m definitely going for the kill. “As soon as they say something back, I got ‘em. Now they ain’t thinking about the play. Now they trying to come get me. Fletch [Fletcher Cox] always be like, ‘Man, be quiet! You talking to my guard like you gotta go against him!’ I’m like, ‘Man, stop being scared! It’s alright! You Fletcher Cox!’”

Eagles Sneak Past the Cards, 20-17 - Iggles Blitz

Eagles coaches knew the Cardinals would blitz a lot. They countered that with a lot of quick screens to TEs and WRs. A lot. That was effective for a while, but the Eagles went to it too much. I thought for sure they would try to stretch the field more than they did. Give the receivers a chance to make plays. The Eagles had Jack Driscoll making his first start at LT. Landon Dickerson and Jason Kelce both got hurt and missed part of the game. That meant a lot of shuffling with the OL. Maybe that is what had the coaches focusing on the short game and not looking downfield.

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Philadelphia Eagles 20, Arizona Cardinals 17 - PFF

Defensive spotlight: Haason Reddick continues to be well worth every dime he was paid this offseason. He racked up a game-high six pressures on 28 pass-rushing snaps, including a sack. He’s now at 14 pressures and five sacks over his past three games. Rookie spotlight: Jordan Davis continues to be an NFL-ready run defender. He collected three tackles and two stops on only 11 snaps against the run. He’s now easily the highest-graded rookie defensive tackle in the league. Offensive line spotlight: It was yet another offensive line clinic for the Eagles. That was especially the case in pass protection, a facet in which the Eagles line allowed a grand total of nine pressures on 40 pass-blocking snaps. Jason Kelce and Iosua Opeta each didn’t allow a single pressure on the day.

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday’s games - NFL.com

Eagles survive to remain only undefeated team in NFL. Philly got off to a fast start, taking a 14-0 lead on two Jalen Hurts 1-yard touchdown plunges. Then the offense hit a lull, struggling to move the ball for stretches. After Arizona clawed its way back to tie the affair, Philly got back to the ground game, rushing 13 times on a 17-play field-goal drive that milked 7 minutes 58 seconds off the clock. The big plays in the passing game dried up against the hard-hitting Cards’ defense. Hurts attempted just one pass of 20-plus air yards on the game while throwing a bevy of WR screens. It wasn’t a pretty performance by Philly, but Hurts proved his worth at the goal-line and short yardage, converting a host of first downs. The final drive showed the Eagles can still grind out possessions when the explosive plays are harder to come by, particularly on the road.

Dan Campbell EXPOSED; Cowboys Feeling the Rush - Football Outsiders

What it Means: Gosh, what a strange game. Both teams moved the ball just well enough to force their opponent to keep starting drives inside their own 20-yard line. The Eagles failed to take advantage of an early interception, got a break when an apparent Hurts interception was dropped, had trouble covering Marquise Brown or Rondale Moore, and got gashed a few times by James Conner. Half of each team’s offense looked like it was drawn up in the dirt, with Hurts dusting off Nick Sirianni’s encyclopedia of wide receiver screens a little too often. The Eagles; victory may have come down to Murray rushing for just 9 yards on second-and-10 in the waning seconds: the Cardinals were forced to spike the ball to send Amendola out for a 43-yarder, when 1 more yard and a Murray first down might have afforded them two more plays and 10 to 15 more yards (if not a touchdown). Bottom line: The Eagles at their sloppiest defeated the Cardinals at something close to their best. That’s a solid indicator of where each team stands right now: the undefeated Eagles at the top of the NFC and the Cardinals muddling around with teams such as the Falcons.

Eagles overreactions: Why ugly win was good for the Birds - NBCSP

1. This ugly game was good for the Eagles. It’s a ton of fun to reel off touchdown after touchdown like they did in Week 4, or completely shut down an opposing offense like they did in Week 2, but the reality of an 18-week NFL season is that sometimes it’s going to get dire in a hurry and you need to respond. Which is why, while Sunday’s win was largely frustrating, I think it was a good thing for this year’s Eagles squad. They’re a legit Super Bowl contender (as long as health allows it) and sometimes you need to have your jaw clenched for an entire game. It’s how you prep for the big ones in January and February. There are absolutely things the Eagles need to clean up. Jalen Hurts had a so-so performance through the air, quick to flush the pocket and short on some easy throws. The defense forgot how to tackle (never good!) and Nick Sirianni seemed a little reticent to go for the win instead of avoid the loss.

NFL Week 5 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game - ESPN

What to know: When all else fails, have quarterback Jalen Hurts take it into his own hands. He rushed for a pair of touchdowns on Sunday, passing Cam Newton for most rushing TDs by a quarterback in his first 25 starts with 19. On the go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter, Hurts converted a pair of third-down QB sneaks to extend the drive, helping Philly sneak past Arizona to remain undefeated.

Arizona Cardinals miss opportunity in loss to Philadelphia Eagles - Revenge Of The Birds

The Arizona Cardinals showed they are getting better and closer to being the team we had hoped they would be but still couldn’t get out of their own way in the end. Despite cutting the Philadelphia Eagles’ lead on Sunday, the Cardinals ultimately lost with a final score of 20-17. It seems to be a situation where the quarterback made a mistake but so did quite a few others.

Dak Prescott calls himself day to day, will see doctor again Tuesday - PFT

The Cowboys (4-1) have a huge Sunday Night Football showdown against the Eagles (5-0) next week. Prescott called himself “day to day” after Sunday’s win over the Rams and said he can grip the football, which is what his return is predicated on. He lifted his luggage with his right hand to prove it to reporters in the locker room. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said last week that Prescott needs a full week of practice before playing in a game. Prescott has not practiced since his injury in the season opener. “We’ll see how it goes,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.” Prescott said he has another doctor’s appointment Tuesday when he will learn how much progress he has made.

10 thoughts on the Cowboys 22-10 win over the Rams - Blogging The Boys

1. Defense delivers... again. On a scale of 1-10, the Cowboys’ defense gets a 10! Why a 10? Because for the second-straight week, the defense didn’t allow more than 10 points. They haven’t allowed a team to score 20 points all season. They sacked Matthew Stafford five times, they created three turnovers, and they even scored a touchdown themselves. What more can these guys do? Just another phenomenal effort by the defense!

Backbreaking goal line interception in the waning seconds leads to Commanders loss to Titans; Washington drops to 1-4 - Hogs Haven

Elsewhere in the NFC East, the Giants won the early game in London, beating the Packers to go to 4-1. The 3-1 Cowboys play the Rams in the late afternoon time slot, while the undefeated Eagles visit the Cardinals. There was already a lot of fan dissatisfaction with Ron Rivera, and, to a degree, with Carson Wentz prior to this home game against Tennessee. Today’s loss – the team’s 4th in a row — will likely add fuel to the fire, especially given the poor performance of the offense on 3rd down and Wentz’s back-breaking interception to end the game. Washington doesn’t have a lot of time to lick its wounds, however. They play the Chicago Bears in Chicago on Thursday Night Football this week, when they will get another chance to break the losing streak.

Giants-Ravens odds: New York opens as 5.5-point underdogs - Big Blue View

The New York Giants are riding high with a 4-1 record, but they will still be the underdogs when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The Ravens are -240 moneyline favorites at MetLife Stadium next week, per SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook The over/under is set at 43.5. As this Sunday proved, a large point spread doesn’t mean the Giants should be counted out. New York was an 8-point underdog against the Green Bay Packers and won outright, 27-22. The Giants are still dealing with a slew of injuries, including issues with almost all of their top wide receivers. They will also hope to get Leonard Williams and Azeez Ojulari back to try and contain Lamar Jackson, who already has multiple 100-yard rushing games this year.

Kyler Murray wore an electric green suit pregame and got immediately roasted - SB Nation

If anything, this jumpsuit does require a lot of confidence to pull off. It’s clear Murray has a lot of confidence in thinking this fit was hard. However, this looks like the power suit the evil principal wears in the kids movie about students wanting a never-ending recess.

