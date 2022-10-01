Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Jaguars game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

An overview:

PR/WR Britain Covey was signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

DB Andre Chachere was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

BRITAIN COVEY

The Eagles previously elevated Covey from the practice squad to be their punt returner in each of the first three weeks. They could not merely do that a fourth time without exposing him to the waiver process. And so the Eagles decided to fill their open roster spot by signing Covey.

Covey has yet to impress. His six punt returns thus far have gone for 61 yards. That 6.1 average ranks 21st out of 24 qualified returners this season. And just below Jalen Reagor at 6.4.

Covey also muffed a punt return last week by trying to field it away from his body. He was fortunate that mistake didn’t result in a Washington Commanders recovery.

ANDRE CHACHERE

Chachere is being elevated for the first time all season. Adding him to the game day roster gives the Eagles more depth in the secondary. Chachere was the Birds’ backup nickel cornerback option last year.

With Avonte Maddox ruled out for this week’s game, it’s not perfectly clear how the team will replace him. In any case, Chachere provides more depth at that spot. He can also make positive contributions on special teams coverage units.